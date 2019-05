Q319 was a strong quarter for Alkane Resources, with gold production from the stockpile at Tomingley Gold Mine above expectations. As a result, we have increased forecast gold production for FY19 to 44,000oz from 40,000oz and increased gold sold to 48,800oz from 41,500oz. We have also decreased our forecast all-in sustaining cost to A$1,059/oz Au from A$1,108/oz Au.

