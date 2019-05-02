MoneyTransfers.com is Here to Shake Up the International Money Transfer Market

LONDON, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurgence Media, a UK-based startup; has launched a new digital product aimed at helping consumers find the best possible deal when transferring their money abroad.

MoneyTransfers.com uses newly developed comparison technology to provide multiple options for international money transfers immediately, rated on their fee structure. Initial market test results showed that consumers could have saved over 90% on transfer fees when using the service.

MoneyTransfers.com is the brainchild of a team of finance professionals with extensive experience in running financial comparison websites. Initially focusing marketing efforts on transfers of currencies out of the UK and US and providing real time rate information on over 1000 currency pairings. They aim to make a sizeable impact on an industry that sees over $530 billion transferred internationally every year.

Jonathan Merry - Co-Founder of Insurgence Media had this to say about the launch:

"Sending money internationally, while improving in rates and ease, still has a long way to go before it has reached a level where people are getting good value for the service they are being offered. The facts speak for themselves and based on our research providers rates can differ by 90%+ with no difference in what they're actually achieving."

Jonathan continued: "The MoneyTransfers.com vision is to bring honest and fair comparison to an industry that matters to so many, saving our customers both time and money."

To find out more about the service you can visit: www.moneytransfers.com

