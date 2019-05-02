Michael Grant, Harvey Nash Advisor and Associate Director, Appointed BCS President

LONDON, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Grant FBCS, advisor and associate director at the global technology recruitment, IT outsourcing and leadership services organisation Harvey Nash Group, has become the new President of the British Computer Society, The Chartered Institute for IT (BCS).

Grant, who was inaugurated in late March 2019, will succeed Chris Rees in the role.

He began his technology career more than 35 years ago in the flight simulation industry. Since then, he has held a variety of director and vice-president roles within six IT companies - Gateway, Lotus Development, Commodore, ICL, Prime Computer and Wang. Grant joined Harvey Nash nearly five years ago as an advisor and associate director, primarily working alongside the technology recruitment business in London.

Andy Heyes, Managing Director of Harvey Nash Technology Recruitment South said:

"Michael has been a great advisor to my business over the past five years, and it comes as no surprise that the BCS hold him in such high regard. We wish him all the best as he takes on the President role."

