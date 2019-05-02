INVISIO Interim Report January-March 2019: Weak Quarter Followed by Large Order After the Period Close

STOCKHOLM, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

CEO comment:

"INVISIO's first quarter was weak in terms of sales, but after the period close, we received a significant order worth SEK 111 million from a new customer in the American Department of Defense. We estimate that there are good prospects of further orders from the customer in coming years. The order was received through our recently awarded GSA contract. It was hoped that the order would be received earlier, but since this was our first order via the GSA system the process took a little longer. The greater part of the delivery is expected to be made in the second quarter, as we have already built up an inventory for the order," says Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO of INVISIO.



January-March 2019

Revenue: SEK 66.8 m (84.2)

(84.2) Gross profit: SEK 40.7 m (50.1)

(50.1) Gross margin: 60.9% (59.6)

EBITDA: SEK 3.9 m (19.5)

(19.5) Operating profit/loss: SEK 1.5 m (18.5)

(18.5) Operating margin: 2.2% (22.0)

Profit/loss for the period: SEK 1.5 m (13.8)

(13.8) Earnings per share: SEK 0.03 (0.31)

Important events in the first quarter

INVISIO received GSA status and GSA contracts in the USA .

. INVISIO received an order of SEK 29 million from an existing customer in the US Department of Defense.

from an existing customer in the US Department of Defense. The order book at the close of the quarter was 48.3 SEK million (127.2).

This information is information that INVISIO Communications AB (publ) is obliged to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the CEO, on May 2, 2019 at 12.00 CEST.



About INVISIO Communications AB (publ)

INVISIO develops and sells advanced communication systems with hearing protection that enable professionals in noisy and mission critical environments to communicate and operate effectively. The company combines insights in acoustics and human hearing with broad engineering know-how in software, materials technology and interface, among others. Sales are primarily via a global network of partners and resellers, as well as from the headquarters in Copenhagen and the sales offices in the USA, France and Italy. INVISIO's registered office is in Stockholm, Sweden, and the company's share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). Read more at www.invisio.com



For additional information, please contact:

Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO, INVISIO Communications

Mobile: +45-5372-7722 | E-mail: lhh@invisio.com



Thomas Larsson, CFO, INVISIO Communications

Mobile: +45-5372-7735 | E-mail: thl@invisio.com



