Company Unveils New Corporate Brand Identity Ahead of Flagship Pricing Summit

Pricefx, the global leader in cloud pricing software, today announced the speaker lineup for Accelerate19, the company's annual pricing leadership and customer summit. The event attracts more than 100 global pricing customers and industry leaders for two days of innovative thought leadership, case studies and best practices.

Taking place in Berlin, Germany May 14-16, Pricefx's flagship pricing summit will feature events hosted by professional race car driver Ben Collins from the hit BBC television show Top Gear and World Champion Olympic skier Sarka Strachova. Key speakers include Strachova and pricing experts from Bain Company, EagleBurgmann, Fricke Holding, nVent, Stramit and Tata Steel.

Accelerate19 will feature an exclusive evening at ADAC Linthe, a professional driving campus, which includes off-road driving, as well as a skid track, speed track and slalom track. Attendees will have the opportunity to ride along with celebrity race driver Collins.

"We launched this event because it was clear that customers were not only hungry for innovative alternatives to expensive, legacy options but wanted a forum to share and learn how to increase profitability, react quickly to market changes and execute their individual pricing strategies faster," said Marcin Cichon, chief executive officer of Pricefx. "Now in our seventh year, we are grateful that our customers continue to support and trust Pricefx and enthusiastically embrace our disruptive, transparent SaaS model for price optimization. This year at Accelerate, we are bringing new discussion topics, plus compelling speakers to offer fresh insights. We are looking forward to another great year."

In advance of the customer event, Pricefx is unveiling a new corporate identity featuring an updated logo, streamlined company name, refreshed website and new tagline, "Passion for Pricing." The updated tagline reflects the company's zealous commitment to revolutionizing the pricing industry through passionate people and powerful pricing technology.

Follow Pricefx

Blog: https://www.pricefx.com/site/blog/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/price_fx

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/price-f-x-/

About Pricefx

Established in 2011 in Germany, Pricefx is the global leader in SaaS pricing software, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions that are fast to implement, easy to use, and flexibly adapt to any business need. Pricefx delivers a complete price optimization and management platform based on native cloud architecture, to power pricing Insights, Definitions, and Realization. Their innovative solution works for both B2B and B2C enterprises of any size, in any industry, in any part of the world. Pricefx's business model is entirely based on the satisfaction and loyalty of its customers. Today, Pricefx delivers Passion for Pricing to more than 100 customers in more than 37 countries worldwide. For more information, please visit www.pricefx.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190502005021/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Patrick Moorhead

Chief Marketing Officer

press@pricefx.com