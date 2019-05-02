Central Highlands Water (CHW) Adopts TaKaDu's Central Event Management (CEM) Solution to Boost Efficiency and Customer Outcomes

Leading regional water utility in Victoria, Australia, contracts services with TaKaDu to deploy the CEM solution across their entire network

BALLARAT, Australia and YEHUD, Israel, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One of Victoria's leading regional water utilities, Central Highlands Water (CHW), is the latest Australian utility to deploy TaKaDu's Central Event Management (CEM) solution for increased network efficiency, reduced water loss, reduced greenhouse gas emissions and improved customer service outcomes. CHW decided to leverage all their data to improve efficiency across its entire operations, having implemented smart components into its water networks over the last couple of years.

Based on big data analytics and machine learning, TaKaDu's cloud-based service enables utilities to detect, analyse and manage network events and incidents such as leaks, bursts, faulty assets, telemetry and data issues, operational failures, and more. TaKaDu is seamlessly integrated with other enterprise IT systems (GIS, asset management, work order management, CRM, etc.) and detection technologies (e.g. acoustic sensors), delivering a central hub for quicker response times and the fast resolution of events.

Paul O'Donohue, Managing Director at CHW, said, "The deployment of this innovative solution at Central Highlands Water is building on new and improved services to our customers. Developing more digital connectivity around real-time water use and optimised network performance is in direct response to customers' preferences following extensive customer and community engagement".

Amir Peleg, TaKaDu's Founder & CEO, said, "CHW is highly progressive, already embracing the world of digital with District Metered Areas (DMAs) and smart loggers. We're proud that they have decided to take digitization to the next level using TaKaDu's CEM and integration capabilities to provide efficient and quality water services. This latest partnership represents another important milestone in our growing market presence in Australia."

About Central Highlands Water

Central Highlands Water (CHW) is a regional water corporation providing drinking water, sewerage, trade waste and recycled water services to customers throughout the Central Highlands Region of Victoria. CHW services a large geographical region of 9,275 square kilometres and manages 15 distinct water supply systems and 13 wastewater systems in the local government areas of Ballarat, Central Goldfields, Golden Plains, Hepburn, Pyrenees, Northern Grampians, Moorabool and Corangamite. Central Highlands Water's head office is in Wendouree, Victoria with a customer service office in Maryborough. We provide water supply and sewerage services through 69,565 water supply connections and 59,932 wastewater service connections to 146,568 people throughout the Central Highlands region.

About TaKaDu

TaKaDu is a global leader in Central Event Management solutions for water utilities. TaKaDu's cloud-based service enables utilities to detect, analyse and manage network events and incidents, such as leaks, bursts, faulty assets, telemetry and data issues, operational failures, water quality and more. TaKaDu acts as the central management layer for all network events detected by its own data analytics engine and other external alerting systems (e.g. acoustic loggers, customer calls, sensor alerts). TaKaDu is integrated with other IT systems (e.g. work order, CRM, call center and asset management), as well as being part of a comprehensive Smart City solution.

Converting raw data into knowledge using big data analytics and algorithms, TaKaDu provides visibility and actionable insights for increased efficiency, water loss reduction and improved customer service. A cloud-based SaaS platform, TaKaDu brings together huge amounts of information in an easy-to-use, flexible and scalable solution. TaKaDu's IoT solution is operational 24/7 in leading water utilities in 13 countries.

