AECI Limited - Availability of B-BBEE Compliance Report

AECI LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238

Bond company code: AECI

("AECI" or "the Company")

AVAILABILITY OF B-BBEE COMPLIANCE REPORT

Shareholders and bondholders are advised that the Company's annual compliance report in terms of section 13G(2) of the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Amendment Act, No.46 of 2013, is accessible on AECI's website as follows:

https://www.aeciworld.com/pdf/certifications/bbbee-compliance-2019.pdf

Woodmead, Sandton

2 May 2019

Sponsor

RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)