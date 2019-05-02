sprite-preloader
AECI Limited - Availability of B-BBEE Compliance Report

London, May 2

AECI LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)
Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220
Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238
Bond company code: AECI
("AECI" or "the Company")

AVAILABILITY OF B-BBEE COMPLIANCE REPORT
Shareholders and bondholders are advised that the Company's annual compliance report in terms of section 13G(2) of the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Amendment Act, No.46 of 2013, is accessible on AECI's website as follows:
https://www.aeciworld.com/pdf/certifications/bbbee-compliance-2019.pdf

Woodmead, Sandton
2 May 2019

Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)


