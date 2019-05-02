Blackline Safety Certifies G7 Pump Cartridge, Ships First 1,000 Units for Confined Space Entry

CALGARY, Alberta, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

G7 streams every confined space entry and leak check to the Blackline Safety Cloud while enabling real-time emergency response and location-enabled data analytics

Blackline Safety (TSXV: BLN), a global leader in connected gas detection products and services, achieved international certification for its new G7 multi-gas pump cartridge and, based on customer backlog, shipped the first 1,000 systems. G7 wearable safety monitors are unrivaled in their configurability, leveraging a range of plug-and-play gas sensor cartridges. Blackline's new pump cartridge is the fourth in a lineup that supports gas detection, lone worker monitoring, evacuation management and now confined space entry and leak checks.

"Our new pump cartridge enables workers to remotely sample the atmosphere of a confined space before entering, using the internal pump and a probe or length of tubing," said Sean Stinson, VP Sales and Product Management at Blackline Safety. "Weighing just over half an ounce more than our non-pump cartridge, G7 is the only cloud-connected gas detector on the market with internal cellular connectivity and the option for satellite communications. G7 uses internal assisted-GPS and proprietary beacons to location-enable every confined space entry and leak check. Blackline delivers unrivaled visualization and record-keeping within Blackline's cloud-hosted data analytics software."

When equipped with a pump cartridge, users can select a G7 'pre-entry' or 'leak check' mode that turns on the internal pump. G7 shifts from monitoring gas by diffusion to sampling a remote atmosphere using the internal pump. Sampled air is pulled through a length of tubing or sample probe, keeping the worker out of harm's way, anticipating that an atmosphere is toxic until proven safe.

Blackline's G7 is the first portable gas monitor on the market equipped with a real-time display of the pump flow rate. Combined with a user-entered length of tubing, G7 provides a sample timer that instructs users how long to wait before proceeding from one sample to the next.

"Confined space entry is a highly-regulated activity, often requiring a permit before being allowed to perform work," said Mr. Stinson. "G7 users can work confidently knowing that their safety is being remotely monitored through cellular connectivity. Using our connected worker technology, businesses have a full situational view of their workforce at all times. Should the unexpected occur, G7's real-time safety features empower proactive emergency response management, knowing the worker's identity, location and environmental situation. Responders will always know how to prepare, no longer subjecting a second or third employee to an unknown atmospheric hazard."

G7 devices stream all situational data to the Blackline Safety Cloud that includes Blackline's web portal, live compliance dashboard and data analytics software. Location-enabled data allows businesses to view maps of confined space entries, gas exposures, G7 usage and the corresponding alerts for all their devices. For the first time, businesses can review the workers who entered confined spaces, which ones, when entries occurred, the entry duration and whether they were exposed to gas.

Blackline clients can choose additional services to enhance their overall gas detection program, including Blackline's in-house 24/7 live monitoring, two-way voice calling to the live monitoring team and push-to-talk that adds walkie-talkie functionality. Blackline's G7 pump cartridge comes with a lifetime warranty as part of its service plan.

To learn more about Blackline Safety's connected portfolio, visit www.BlacklineSafety.com and follow Blackline Safety on Twitter @BlacklineSafety.

About Blackline Safety:

Blackline Safety is a global connected safety technology leader. Providing comprehensive live-monitoring and wireless gas detection, we help teams working in hazardous environments respond to emergencies in real-time and manage efficient evacuations, accounting for everyone's safety along the way. With millions invested in technology research and development, Blackline Safety is recognized for quality and innovation. Our talented team of designers and engineers create and manufacture in-house - from wearable technology and personal gas detectors to cloud-hosted infrastructure and web-based interfaces for global industry. We deliver the world's first turn-key, work-anywhere, connected safety monitoring solution with gas detection, 3G wireless, satellite communications, two-way speakerphone, push-to-talk, location-enabled data analytics and live monitoring to meet the demanding safety challenges and increase productivity of organizations in over 100 countries. For more information, visit www.BlacklineSafety.com.

Media Contact:

Cody Slater

CEO

Email: cslater@blacklinesafety.com

Telephone: +1-403-451-0327

Blackline Safety Corp.

Unit 100, 803 24 Avenue SE

Calgary, ABCanada T2G 1P5