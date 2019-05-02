Rishikul Yogshala Announces its Yoga Teacher Training Calendar of 2019

RISHIKESH, India, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rishikul Yogshala, a certified, reputed and internationally popular Yoga school, has finally announced the dates of the Yoga Teacher Training Programs and Yoga Retreats for the year 2019. They are widely known for the following programs: Yoga Teacher Training Courses, Yoga Retreats, and Meditation programs.

Every year we make resolutions, of staying fit and healthy but not many people can abide by the disciplinary nature of commitments. Nobody wants to be stuck there and are working towards making progress. For that lot of the society, we are here to welcome you and take you on a spiritual ride to the lands of peace and tranquility - as Rishikul Yogshala has finally revealed the programs, dates, locations and the entire schedule, and the scholarships for the Yoga Teacher Training Programs and Yoga Retreats for the year 2019.

Rishikul Yogshala was established in 2010, is a world-renowned Yoga school specializing in the traditional and the authentic forms of Yoga. The internationally certified Yogshala is registered with Yoga Alliance USA and Yoga Alliance International and holds global recognition for introducing: 200-hour, 300-hour and 500-hour Yoga Teacher Training Courses of the finest standards. 500-hour is the elitist and the most advanced program amongst all, as claimed by the Yogshala organization.

What's new?

Rishikul Yogshala has recently come up with a new concept, a kind gesture of introducing Yoga to pregnant women, called - Prenatal Yoga.

Kalaripayattu TTC in Kerala, a traditional martial art form of Karnataka.

In the Yoga TTC and Yoga Retreats program, Rishikul Yogshala teaches the classical art forms of Hatha and Ashtanga Yoga, Meditation and Pranayam exercises, Teaching Methodology, Adjustment and Alignment sessions, Yoga Anatomy, Yoga Lifestyle, Ayurveda principles, under the guidance of their very skilled, experienced and respected Gurus or the professional staff.

Rishikul Yogshala is headquartered in Rishikesh, India by the holy river, the Ganges and teaches Yoga in some of the other exotic locations like Nepal, popular tourist place - Thailand, Vietnam, Kuwait etc.

The gradual expansion of Rishikul Yogshala, their successful efforts over the years, in spreading this relentless yogic approach worldwide has shown positive results. The bright scope of this Yoga school has a strong view and holds more than what just the inflated statistics say. The peaceful revolution continues.

YOGA SCHEDULE CALENDAR 2019

MONTH RISHIKESH NEPAL KERALA BANGALORE April 200 hour YTT - 7th

300 hour YTT - 7th 200 hour YTT - 7th



May 200 hour YTT - 7th

500 hour YTT - 7th Prenatal TTC - 11th





June 200 hour YTT - 7th 300 hour YTT - 7th





July 200 hour YTT - 7th





August 200 hour YTT - 7th 500 hour YTT - 7th





September 200 hour YTT - 7th 300 hour YTT - 7th 200 hour YTT - 7th

Prenatal TTC - 11th October 200 hour YTT - 7th

500 hour YTT - 7th Prenatal TTC - 11th 200 hour YTT - 7th



November 200 hour YTT - 7th 300 hour YTT - 7th 200 hour YTT - 7th Prenatal TTC - 11th 200 hour YTT - 7th

December 200 hour YTT - 7th

200 hour YTT - 7th 500 hour YTT - 7th Kalaripayattu TTC - 7th Prenatal TTC - 11th



SCHOLARSHIPS 2019

MONTH RISHIKESH NEPAL KERALA May 200 hour YTT - 7th 200 hour YTT - 7th

June

300 hour YTT - 7th

August 200 hour YTT - 7th



December



Kalaripayattu TTC - 7th

We spoke to one of the students of Rishikul Yogshala to show us some light on her endeavors;

Andrea D'souza says, "I completed my 500-hour Teacher training course in the Yoga capital (as they say), Rishikesh, India. It's been 6 months now and already my life has changed drastically, not just in personal life but more so in the professional world. I thought I wasn't good enough in the corporate sector but this course gave me so many opportunities that I did not even expect. All I had to do was- apply! I think the location definitely added some faith of my current students in me. After all, what better place to learn Yoga than India itself. Rishikul Yogshala was like an abode of sunshine for me! I learned from the best, all my gurus were deeply aware of what they were teaching. In the beginning, I only knew how to practice Suryanamaskar, through Google. Learning live in a productive, and professional environment, that too in such a short period of time, was just the best decision I ever made. I am still in touch with them and all I have for them is a heart full of gratitude.

Starting my day with deep breathing exercises just when the first rays of sunrise were about to hit, was my most cherished moment at Rishikul Yogshala. We all had a schedule to follow, which helped us gain the lost discipline in our lives. On Sundays, we headed out either small treks or just sitting by the holy river- Ganges, and played instruments, jammed like free spirits! Simple food, basic living, and just appreciating life without demanding for more. These clever-activities made all the amateur yogis more grounded, and content in real life. We came out as changed, better individuals."

The certified programs run by Rishikul Yogshala are certainly adding benefits to the average life of an individual. As per the records, the scope has risen and this newly introduced calendar of 2019 is going to make many, profound Yoga instructors and influencers in the coming future, for sure!

