Vilnius, Lithuania, 2019-05-02 14:04 CEST -- The Government Securities auction of additional offers will be held on May 13, 2019. Auction participants can submit competitive and non-competitive bids. The competitive bids shall be submitted in the order books of the VSE New Issue Yield market, whereas the non-competitive bids shall be placed in the order books of the VSE New Issue Yield Non market. The parameters of the emission to be issued shall be the following: Type of security Lithuanian Government Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code LT0000650053 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume of issue before auction of additional offers 30 m EUR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume of issue Is set during auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Currency of issue EUR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value, EUR 100 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maturity, in days 1 799 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Payment date 2019-05-15 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Redemption date 2024-04-17 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The maximum volume of non-competitive bids, which may be 500 000 submitted by one auction participant, EUR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The cut-off yield, % is not announced -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coupon rate (annual interest rate) 0,4 % -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of coupons per year 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coupon payment dates 2020-04-17; 2021-04-17; 2022-04-17; 2023-04-17; 2024-04-17. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- A competitive orderbook LTGCB04024C -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- A non-competitive orderbook LTGNB04024C -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The securities shall be redeemed by paying to their holders the total amount of par value. The paid up securities shall be admitted to the regulated market - to the Debt securities list of the Nasdaq Vilnius AB. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.