CLS Holdings USA, Inc.: CLS Holdings USA, Inc Announces Key Addition to Its Management Team: Gregg Carlson Appointed CFO

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2019 / CLS Holdings USA Inc. (OTCQB: CLSH) (CSE: CLSH.CN) "CLS", a diversified cannabis company operating as Cannabis Life Sciences, is pleased to announce the appointment of Gregg Carlson as Chief Financial Officer effective immediately. Gregg Carlson is replacing Frank Tarantino who has left the company to be closer to family.

As a Las Vegas, NV native, Mr. Carlson brings over twenty years of accounting and finance related experience in the gaming, lodging, real estate and retail industries to CLS. Most recently, Mr. Carlson assisted the private company that owns the Essence Cannabis Dispensaries and Desert Grown Farms cannabis wholesale facility in Las Vegas, NV close its books and prepare financial statements in connection with its year-end audit and sale for US$290 million to a public company in the cannabis industry, known as Green Thumb Industries.

Jeff Binder, Chairman and CEO of CLS Holdings USA, Inc stated "We conducted an extensive search to fill this position and are thrilled with Greg agreeing to join CLS. His prior public company experience will be invaluable to us and residing in Las Vegas has made for a smooth transition"

About Mr. Carlson

Mr. Carlson holds a B.S. in Business Administration degree with a major in Accounting from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. He is a Certified Public Accountant and a member of the CFA Institute.

About CLS Holdings USA, Inc.

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (CLSH) is a diversified cannabis company that acts as an integrated cannabis producer and retailer through its Oasis Cannabis subsidiaries in Nevada and plans to expand to other states.

CLS stands for "Cannabis Life Sciences," in recognition of the Company's patented proprietary method of extracting various cannabinoids from the marijuana plant and converting them into products with a higher level of quality and consistency. The Company's business model includes licensing operations, processing operations, processing facilities, sale of products, brand creation and consulting services.

About Oasis Cannabis

Oasis Cannabis has operated a cannabis dispensary in the Las Vegas market since dispensaries first opened in Nevada in 2015 and has been recognized as one of the top marijuana retailers in the state. Its location within walking distance to the Las Vegas Strip and Downtown Las Vegas in combination with its delivery service to residents allows it to efficiently serve both locals and tourists in the Las Vegas area. In February 2019, it was named "Best Dispensary for Pot Pros" by Desert Companion Magazine.

In August 2017, the company commenced wholesale offerings of cannabis in Nevada with the launch of its City Trees brand of cannabis concentrates and cannabis-infused products.

Forward Looking Statements

