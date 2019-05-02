Envision Solar International, Inc.: County of San Diego Operations Center Features EV ARC Portable, Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle Charging Station at Its Earth Day Outreach Event

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2019 / Envision Solar International, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVSI, EVSIW) ("Envision Solar," or the "Company"), the leading producer of unique and sustainable infrastructure products for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, today announced the County of San Diego Operations Center featured the EV ARC portable, solar-powered EV charging solution at its Earth Day Outreach event.

"The versatility of our EV ARC to be moved at a moment's notice provides the flexibility needed in our operations. No construction, no upgrades to utilities, no hassles. Moving our EV ARC is as simple as scheduling a meeting. The County is excited to have this solution as part of our expanding network of EV chargers throughout the County." Bradley Northup, Fleet Acquisitions Coordinator of County of San Diego.

The County of San Diego has been using the EV ARC solution since July of 2018 to provide emissions-free EV charging for its electrified fleet vehicles. Relocating an EV ARC from the Operations Center parking lot to the Earth Day event gave the County the opportunity to demonstrate the ease of transport of the EV ARC solar charging solution, which can be rapidly deployed to meet changing demand or during emergency situations without contractors, equipment or breaking ground to access the electrical grid.

The County of San Diego created a strong operations strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions produced by transportation in 2015. Its goal to explore replacing its fleet with alternative fuel vehicles and deploying charging infrastructure has been met with the adoption of electric fleet vehicles and purchase of the EV ARC product. Not only will it provide the County's fleet with 100 percent clean power, but the unit will also contribute to its goals of reducing their grid-tied energy usage and utilizing renewable energy. The EV ARC product is entirely solar-powered and grid-independent, meaning that the County will never receive a utility bill from charging their EVs. Featuring EV ARC at the Operations Center's Earth Day Outreach event showcased the County's commitment to investing in clean energy and the importance of transitioning from gas-powered vehicles in San Diego County.

"The County of San Diego Operations' recognition of the innovative benefits of the EV ARC and its desire to educate the community underscores its commitment to reducing its overall impact on our environment, while utilizing cutting-edge, locally initiated technologies," said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Envision Solar. "They were able to supply EVs with 100 percent clean energy at a completely different location in minutes! We couldn't be more happy to supply them with the technology to do so."

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there are 3,007 counties in the United States. Envision Solar considers the county government fleet market to be an important area of focus for our sales team. The Company has deployed EV ARC products for the California counties of Riverside, Shasta, Marin and Fresno, as well as Douglas County, Colorado. The Company's county government pipeline is expanding.

Invented and manufactured in California, the EV ARC fits inside a parking space without reducing available parking and generates and stores enough clean solar electricity to power up to 225 miles of EV driving in a day. The system's solar electrical generation is enhanced by EnvisionTrak which causes the array to follow the sun, generating up to 25% more electricity than a fixed array. The energy is stored in the EV ARC product's energy storage for charging day or night, and to provide emergency power during grid failure. The EV ARC product is a permanent solution but because it requires no trenching, foundations or installation work of any kind, it is deployed in minutes and can be moved to a new location with ease. EV ARC products power Level I, Level II and DC Fast Charging and can work with a customer's existing EV charging service provider. EV ARC products are manufactured in the company's San Diego facility by combat veterans, individuals with disabilities, and other minority demographics and highly talented, mission-driven team members.

About Envision Solar International, Inc.

Envision Solar, www.envisionsolar.com, is a sustainable technology innovation company whose unique and patented products include the EV ARC and the Solar Tree with EnvisionTrak patented solar tracking, SunCharge solar Electric Vehicle Charging, ARC technology energy storage, and EnvisionMedia solar advertising displays.

Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Envision Solar is listed on the NasdaqCM the symbol [EVSI and EVSIW]. For more information visit www.envisionsolar.com, call (858) 799-4583. Follow us on social media to keep up with the latest news: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Envision Solar International, Inc. Press Release may contain forward-looking statements, including those related to the closing of the offering. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as "estimate," "project," "predict," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "plan," "intend," "seek," "goal," "will," "should," "may," or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results.

CONTACT:

Lucia Asbury

Envision Solar International, Inc.

(858) 799-4583

gosolar@envisionsolar.com

SOURCE: Envision Solar International, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/543874/County-of-San-Diego-Operations-Center-Features-EV-ARCTM-Portable-Solar-Powered-Electric-Vehicle-Charging-Station-at-Its-Earth-Day-Outreach-Event