WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2019 / Preferred Dental Technologies Inc. ("Company") (CSE: PDTI, US OTC: PDTTF): EAS Custom Dental Abutment System receives positive review from industry legend.

Preferred Dental Implant Corp. recently received a very positive review from Dr. Gordon Christensen after he had the opportunity to analyze the merits of the EAS Custom Dental Abutment System, including the future plans we have for the system in the digital sector. This promising review is timely as the EAS System goes to market and continues to evolve and grow. It was Dr. Christensen's early encouragement which motivated the founders to commercialize what had originally been customized handmade pieces offered as a premium lab service for solving individual complex dental implant cases.

It was during an in-person presentation with Dr. Christensen as well as presenting the first set of prototypes to him that he gave his initial opinion which was that: "It is a very impressive system and one that appears to have significant market potential."

Due to this previous dialogue and with our sales team hitting the streets, we sought out Dr. Christensen's opinion now that the system was finalized for mass production and with digital applications in development. In an email to PDTI, Dr. Christensen said: "It was my pleasure to look over your ingenious prosthodontic system. It is obvious that you have put significant time and effort into its development. It seems to be relatively simple and logical."

We also asked Dr. Christensen if our sales representatives could disclose that his office recommended considering the EAS System. He continued: "Yes, you may tell labs that we have had the opportunity to observe the plans for your system, and they should compare it with whatever similar concept they are using."

Dr. Gordon J. Christensen is Founder and CEO of Practical Clinical Courses (PCC) and Co-Founder and CEO for Clinicians Report Foundation (CR) and a practicing prosthodontist in Provo, Utah. PCC is an international continuing education organization that provides courses and videos for all dental professionals. CR offers unbiased research on thousands of dental products.

Dr. Christensen has presented over 45,000 hours of continuing education throughout the world and has published many articles and books. He is widely regarded as one of the world's leading authorities on dental implants.

Throughout the development cycle of the EAS System, management has had the support of industry leaders who have praised its usefulness and simplicity of design. We are pleased to see that someone of Dr. Christensen's caliber continues to see the merit and advantages provided by the EAS System, and these comments will be incorporated into our sales material to support our representatives.

About PDTI

Preferred Dental Technologies Inc. (PDTI) has been established to advance development and commercialization of various evolutionary and disruptive technologies in the dental implant industry.

MISSION - INNOVATIVE & PRACTICAL SOLUTIONS FOR THE DENTAL INDUSTRY

Visit: www.prefdent.com





On behalf of Preferred Dental Technologies Inc.

Erik Siegmund

Chief Executive Officer

Email: info@prefdent.com

Tel: 204.691.3722

www.prefdent.com

This news release may contain forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts.

Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release may include, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. Neither The Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of The Canadian Securities Exchange accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Preferred Dental Technologies Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/543836/Preferred-Dental-Technologies-Inc-Company-CSE-PDTI-US-OTC-PDTTF-EAS-Custom-Dental-Abutment-System-Receives-Positive-Review-from-Industry-Legend