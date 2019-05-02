Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2019) - BeWhere(TSXV: BEW) (OTCQB: BEWFF) ("BeWhere" or the "Company"), a Mobile Internet of Things (M-IoT) solutions provider, is pleased to share the CNBC interview of BeWhere's Chief Operating Officer, Chris Panczuk. The interview was conducted during the Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2019 about BeWhere's Intelligent Water Solution for cities.

Water Distribution Systems are part of any urban developments. The water in the supply network is maintained at positive pressure to ensure that water reaches all parts of the network. BeWhere's devices are placed inside of manholes at key locations around the city. The sensor is mounted inside the water pipeline and measures the pressure on 15 minutes increments, triggering alerts if the pressure goes beyond customizable thresholds. The market opportunity for these sensors is significant and worldwide.

"Smart water system allows our City customer to get ahead of preventative maintenance" says Chris Panczuk. "Sending data every 15 minutes gives the personal in charge insights on how the City is functioning underground, something that was inaccessible until now".

BeWhere's Intelligent Water solution is part of the Company's continuous efforts to break in new use cases using its "Connected Sensors" offering. BeWhere's Connected Sensors consist of adding sensors to its existing products, the BeTen or the BeSol, for emerging markets such as Smart Agriculture or Smart Cities.

