From the Stadium to the Startup Stage Visa Invites the World to Celebrate Women's Contributions to Sport, Business and Innovation

Visa Brings Payment Innovation to France with Sensory Branding, Payment-Enabled Wristbands and Visa Everywhere Initiative: Women's Global Edition

As the Official Payment Services Partner of FIFA, Visa (NYSE: V) today unveiled its global marketing campaign for the FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019, "One Moment Can Change the Game." The campaign amplifies the meaningful moments women are creating on and off the pitch, whether it be inspiring athletic greatness on the field, influencing business outcomes in the boardroom or driving economic impact at home and across industries.

Commemorative contactless Visa prepaid cards and payment-enabled wristbands will be available at Visa customer service booths in all official venues at the FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019 (Photo: Business Wire)

Everyday, Visa supports women entrepreneurs, cardholders, small business owners and athletes. At the FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019, the company will further extend that support and underscore its ongoing commitment to diversity and inclusion.

"Women's football is at a tipping point. This year has seen a global wave of support around women's empowerment and the excitement is spreading with the sold out opening and final matches1 for the FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019," said Lynne Biggar, chief marketing and communications officer, Visa Inc. "Visa's long-time partnership with the FIFA Women's World Cup is more than a sponsorship, it is about being a catalyst for change and elevating women's football."

"The FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019 is going to be the biggest women's sporting event of the year and we are delighted that Visa can join us this summer for what is going to be the best FIFA Women's World Cup ever," said Sarai Bareman, chief women's football officer, FIFA. "It is vital for the growth of women's football that we have partners like Visa heavily involved in our showpiece event, and I am pleased to support the launch of their global campaign that centers on women's empowerment."

The global campaign showcases a series of authentic vignettes, inspired by the true stories of female football players, including Team Visa female football players, Lucy Bronze (Great Britain), Eugenie Le Sommer (France), Kim Little (Scotland), Dzsenifer Maroszan (Germany) and Nadia Nadim (Denmark). With football as the background, the films display how moments of acceptance and empowerment can have a profound impact on one's life. Whether it is Maroszan scoring the deciding goal during the Rio 2016 Olympic Games final, or Nadim being selected as a member of the under-15 regional team in Denmark after arriving in the country as an Afghani refugee, each of these athletes have experienced moments that have defined their lives and inspired them to greatness. The global campaign will be activated in 33 markets, feature a combination of hero and social films and span broadcast television, digital, social, print and out-of-home.

Visa Onsite at the Tournament

Making its largest onsite investment in women's football ever, Visa will also ensure the best fan experience by providing the latest payment technology at all venues:

1,600 upgraded point-of-sale terminals in nine official venues

All point-of-sale terminals will be enabled with Visa sensory branding, signifying a completed transaction through a custom Visa sound and animation giving fans the assurance they want every time they use Visa

Commemorative contactless Visa prepaid cards and payment-enabled wristbands will be available at Visa customer service booths in all official venues

Across its sponsorship portfolio, Visa curates exclusive, unforgettable experiences for consumers and clients from around the world. These once-in-a-lifetime experiences provide fans with Visa's exclusive access to the centre circle and team warm-ups prior to official matches. At this year's tournament, Visa is hosting more than 700 consumers from 28 different countries and more than 65 clients from across Europe and North America.

Beyond the pitch, the FIFA Women's World Cup is one of many initiatives at Visa focused on celebrating women across the globe. In March 2019, Visa launched the first global Visa Everywhere Initiative: Women's Global Edition, inviting women entrepreneurs to tackle FinTech and Social Impact challenges. After a series of regional semi-finals around the world, 12 startups will take the stage and participate in a final live-pitch event during the opening week of the tournament. Two overall winners will receive $100,000 each, mentorship and access to Visa's network of partners and clients.

