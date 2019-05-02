CPR Cell Phone Repair: CPR Franchise Announces Opening of Store in Goldsboro, NC

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2019 / CPR Cell Phone Repair, North America's oldest and largest mobile repair franchise, is pleased to announce the opening of a new franchise location in Goldsboro, North Carolina. CPR Goldsboro will be Jason Seeley's first store with the network.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Goldsboro, please visit: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/goldsboro-nc/.

"On behalf of the team here at Corporate, we welcome Jason to the CPR family," said Josh Sevick, CEO of CPR Cell Phone Repair. "We wish him success as he opens his first CPR store, and hope to see his business excel as he begins building relationships within the Goldsboro community."

Located just outside of the Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, Jason and his team of technicians look forward to serving not only Goldsboro residents, but also the men and women who serve the country at the base.

Jason says of his new venture, "I'm thrilled to begin my journey with the CPR network. At my store, the team focuses on delivering a great customer experience and quick, affordable repair services. We look forward to saving the mobile lives of our fellow Goldsboro residents, as well as local businesses and schools."

CPR Cell Phone Repair Goldsboro will be providing a wide variety of repair solutions to the Goldsboro, NC community and surrounding areas. Repair services include screen replacements, water damage repairs, battery replacements and more for smartphones, tablets, computers, laptops, game consoles, drones and much more. To enlist the help of CPR in Goldsboro for a repair, please visit or contact the store at the details below.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Goldsboro

212 S Berkeley Blvd

Goldsboro, NC 27534

(919) 344-3987

https://www.cellphonerepair.com/goldsboro-nc/

For details on repair services or to receive a free repair estimate, please email the store at repairs@cpr-goldsboro.com.

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 750 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. For four straight years, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 List. In 2019, CPR was ranked in the top 25 of the list and placed as the number one business for tech business franchises. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

Contact:

Jeff Gasner

jeff@cellphonerepair.com

877-856-5101

