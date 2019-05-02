Freeze Tag, Inc.: Freeze Tag Happily Haunts With New Pimedus Munzee Game Piece

TUSTIN, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2019 / Freeze Tag ( OTC PINK: FRZT ), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, on Wednesday released Pimedus (pronounced "Pea-Meh-Doos"), a new Pouch Creature game piece, for their flagship mobile game Munzee . The company is pleased to announce that in connection with a new sales strategy, nearly 1,300 of the limited edition virtual game pieces were sold during the 24 hour sale.

Pimedus is known as the black ghost Pouch Creature and the game piece awards players different prizes at random. When a player captures a Pimedus Munzee they have a chance of earning a combination of experience points, new online store credits called PinPoints , or a new type of Booster Credit . Although Player Owned Bouncing (POB) munzees like Pimedus are typically sold in a limited quantity at a specified time, the new sales strategy kept the product available for a full 24 hours.

"We have dedicated players from around the world, who time and time again wake up at odd hours to purchase Bouncers before they sell out," said Rob Vardeman, President of Freeze Tag. "This new strategy aimed to decrease the immediate rush and instead allow our players to buy Pimedus game pieces on their own timeframe."

Each individually numbered Pimedus Pouch Creature Munzee is purchased by a player. That virtual game piece then travels around the worldwide map to be captured by other players. The Pouch Creatures line of products are based on set items in another Freeze Tag game, WallaBee . Pouch Creatures are also similar to the Mythological Munzee line , which has become a staple of the Munzee game.

Along with the release of the new Pouch Creature, Freeze Tag also launched a new Booster Credit, which can only be earned by capturing Pimedus munzees. The all new Physical Capture Booster Credit allows players to earn double points on all physical munzees captured over a two hour time span. Booster Credits were part of a recent app update, and there are plans to release more types of Boosters in the future.

Learn more about Pouch Creatures and Booster Credits on the Munzee blog: https://www.munzeeblog.com/

About Freeze Tag, Inc.

Freeze Tag, Inc. is a leading creator of mobile location-based games for consumers and businesses. Our portfolio includes hits such as Munzee, a social platform with over 8 million locations worldwide and hundreds of thousands of players that blends gamification and geolocation into an experience that rewards players for going places in the physical world, Garfield Go, a Pokemon Go style augmented reality game based on the iconic cat Garfield, WallaBee, an addictive collecting game with over 2,200 beautifully drawn digital cards, as well as many social mobile games that provide endless hours of family-friendly fun. We also offer our technology and services to businesses that want to leverage mobile gaming in their marketing and branding programs. For example, our Eventzee solution allows businesses to create private scavenger hunts in physical places such as malls, tradeshows, company events or campuses to create immersive brand experiences. For more information about Freeze Tag, go to: http://www.freezetag.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial uncertainties and risks. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, estimates and projections and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this release. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including but not limited to, our ability to market our games, and our ability to implement new changes and release them. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

