U.S. Government Plans $2 Trillion Infusion Into Infrastructure Projects

PALM BEACH, Florida, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent marketing intelligence report on miners & metals released by S&P Global painted an optimistic picture for the metals mining industry, and those prospects should rise even further with the news that came after the report was issued, that the U.S. Government will infuse $2 trillion dollars into U.S. infrastructure projects. The S&P report said: "Average margins for miners of the major commodities will grow to 37% in 2019, increasing by US$13.7 billion from those expected to be achieved in 2018. Iron ore will continue to have the highest margins both in percentage and U.S. dollar terms, at 42% and US$54.5 billion, respectively. Average margins for miners of the major commodities will grow to 37% in 2019, increasing by US$13.7 billion from those expected to be achieved in 2018." It continued: "Iron ore will continue to have the highest margins both in percentage and U.S. dollar terms, at 42% and US$54.5 billion, respectively, (our report) shows that in 2019, iron ore will remain the commodity with the highest margins, in terms of both percentage and U.S. dollars. This is on the back of a 5% year-over-year increase in gross revenue resulting from a 4% increase in iron ore produced." Active stocks in the markets this week include American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC), Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE: PWR), Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE: JEC), KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR), Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR).

The above S&P projections should rise even further given the news this week that the leading democratic House & Senate leaders and the White House have agreed to inject $2 trillion into infrastructure. A report from CNBC added that they: "… agreed (that) a plan to overhaul U.S. infrastructure would need $2 trillion. Rebuilding the country's aging infrastructure is one of the few bipartisan issues in American politics. Democrats and Republicans alike have stressed the importance of repairing and modernizing U.S. transportation, and power projects, and both parties have submitted separate funding proposals to achieve those goals." The parties: "… unveiled an infrastructure road map saying the majority of funding should come from the federal government."

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC), BREAKING NEWS: American Resources, a supplier of raw materials to the rapidly growing global infrastructure marketplace, with a primary focus on the extraction, processing, transportation and selling of metallurgical coal to the steel industry, announced today that they are restarting production at its Carnegie 1 mine under its previously stated, expanded production plan. The Carnegie 1 mine, an underground mine, located in Pike County, Kentucky and within the Lower Alma coal seam, produces High Vol A/B metallurgical coal.

American Resources commenced initial development production at Carnegie 1 in the spring of 2017 to confirm the appropriate mining style and equipment that would be most productive and efficient. The initial results verified the potential of significantly expanding the mine for long-term, stable production. American Resources has invested the necessary capital to acquire additional equipment and infrastructure, and to further develop and restructure the Carnegie 1 mine to significantly expand its output, revenue, margin, and cash flow, and to complete Phase 1 of its three-phase plan. The three phases are as follows:

Phase 1 (Complete): Production infrastructure has been redeveloped and expanded to operate a walking super section (which utilizes two continuous miners versus the typical one continuous miner) during two production shifts with an additional supportive maintenance shift. The first continuous miner has been delivered and is producing coal this week. The second continuous miner is currently having proximity detection safety technology installed and will be delivered to the mine shortly post-completion. Initial production range is anticipated to be approximately 14,000 to 20,000 clean tons per month with both continuous miners producing.

Phase 2 (June - July): Production will be expanded from a walking super section to a full super section. Production range is expected to be approximately 18,000 to 22,000 clean tons per month.

Phase 3 (Oct - Nov): Production will again be expanded to operate two separate sections: one being a full super section and the other a walking super section, with two production shifts and one maintenance shift. Initial production range is expected to be approximately 32,000 to 42,000 clean tons per month.

Once fully implemented, American Resources expects the Carnegie 1 mine to contribute an estimated $3.45 million in monthly revenue and an annual revenue run rate of approximately $41 million. Additionally, the Company will continue to develop a series of metallurgical coal mines within the same permit as the Carnegie 1 mine which include underground mines in both the Lower Alma and Upper Alma coal seams, which are the Carnegie 2 and Carnegie 3 mines.Read this entire release and more news for American Resources at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-arec/

Other recent developments in the markets this week include:

(NYSE: PWR) recently announced that it will release first quarter 2019 financial results on Today, May 2, 2019, before the market opens. In conjunction with the press release, Quanta has scheduled a conference call for 9:00 a.m. Eastern time on Thursday, May 2, 2019, which also will be broadcast live over the Internet.

What: Quanta Services First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call



When: Thursday, May 2, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. Eastern time



How: Live via phone - By dialing (201) 689-8345 or (877) 407-8291 and asking for the Quanta Services First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time. Live over the Internet - by logging on to the website at the following address: http://investors.quantaservices.com

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE: JEC) was recently awarded a fifteen-month direct award bridge contract to perform field range testing and laboratory support services for the West Desert Test Center at Dugway Proving Ground (DPG) in Utah. Continuing the work Jacobs has performed at the major test site for the past 15 years, the West Desert Test Center estimates the contract value at $27 million.

Jacobs' support includes conducting field range testing, and chamber and laboratory tests for chemical and biological simulants and pollutants. Jacobs will evaluate the functionality of detection, dissemination and decontamination systems, as well as individual protective equipment. Technical support also includes evaluation of equipment and procedures and facilitation of field exercises and training at customer sites. Additionally, Jacobs will continue providing onsite chemical and biological incident training for civilian first responders and members of every branch of the military, as well as foreign partners, which includes classroom instruction, practical laboratory exercises and field training.

KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) recently came out with quarterly earnings of $0.36 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.33 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.34 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 9.09%. A quarter ago, it was expected that this the engineering, construction company would post earnings of $0.37 per share when it actually produced earnings of $0.39, delivering a surprise of 5.41%. Over the last four quarters, the company has surpassed consensus EPS estimates four times.

KBR, which belongs to the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry, posted revenues of $1.34 billion for the quarter ended March 2019, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.86%. This compares to year-ago revenues of $1.04 billion. The company has topped consensus revenue estimates three times over the last four quarters.

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) recently announced that the Eagle P3 Commuter Rail Project completed construction and opened the 11-mile Gold Line (G Line) from Downtown Union Station to Wheat Ridge Station located in the growing metro area of Denver. This milestone marks the third and final commuter rail line opening for the Denver Regional Transportation District (RTD), which in 2016 opened the University of Colorado A Line, serving downtown Denver and Denver International Airport and the B Line serving the historic center of Westminster to the dynamic Union Station Transit Center.

"Fluor is proud of the G Line opening as it signifies the completion of Denver's investment in key infrastructure improvements and increases connectivity for commuters for generations to come," said Terrence Easton, president of Fluor's infrastructure and power business. "The Eagle P3 Project has empowered progress and transformed the Denver economy with more than $2 billion in direct economic impact during construction."

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates Financialnewsmedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed MNU has been compensated twenty five hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by American Resources Corporation by the company. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Media Contact

email: editor@financialnewsmedia.com

+1(561)325-8757