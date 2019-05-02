CPR Cell Phone Repair: CPR Franchisee Opens Third Store Within Mobile Repair Network in Pennsylvania

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2019 / The nation's leading mobile repair franchise has expanded again within Pennsylvania. CPR Cell Phone Repair congratulates Corey Bates on the opening of CPR Pottstown, his third store within the network.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Pottstown, please visit: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/pottstown-pa/.

"As always, CPR is pleased to see one of our franchisees add more stores to their portfolio," said Josh Sevick, CEO of CPR Cell Phone Repair. "Corey's first two stores, located in West Chester and Drexel Hill, have seen a great deal of success under his ownership. We have no doubt CPR Pottstown will take off, as well."

Pottstown, a bustling farming and dairy region, is located just 40 miles northwest of Philadelphia. Corey's CPR store sits at a busy shopping center in town conveniently located off of the Pottstown Pike. He and his team look forward to delivering quality and budget-friendly tech repair solutions to residents. They can handle a variety of common device-related repairs, including water damage, cracked screens, and faulty batteries, as well as more complex issues, such as system malfunctioning and signal connectivity.

"CPR Pottstown goes above and beyond for our customers in many ways," Corey says of his new venture. "It's our priority that customers understand the cost of their repair or device before they make their decision, so they understand if the service is cost efficient."

Corey is now a resident of Pottstown, as he recently moved from Lansdowne in the past year. Outside from managing CPR Pottstown, CPR West Chester, and CPR Drexel Hill, he enjoys spending time with his girlfriend, playing video games, and going to the park with his dog. He began repairing devices during college and then opened his first CPR store in 2014. To learn more about how CPR Pottstown can help save anyone's mobile life, visit Joshua and his staff or browse the store website below.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Pottstown is located at:

223 Shoemaker Road

Suite 137

Pottstown, PA 19464

Please contact the store at 610-412-9822 or via email: repairs@cpr-pottstown.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/pottstown-pa/.

Corey's other stores are:

CPR West Chester

2 N 5 Points Road

West Chester, PA 19380

484-402-6561

CPR Drexel Hill

384 Edmonds Avenue

Drexel Hill, PA 19026

484-452-3349

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 750 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. For four straight years, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 List. In 2019, CPR was ranked in the top 25 of the list and placed as the number one business for tech business franchises. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

Contact:

Jeff Gasner

jeff@cellphonerepair.com

877-856-5101

