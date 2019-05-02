Medical Marijuana Evaluations are Available at New BioFit Clinic in Miami Gardens, Florida

BioFit is Making the Application Process for a Medical Marijuana Card as Easy and Stress-Free as Possible

MIAMI GARDENS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2019 / The founders of BioFit, a medical clinic that provides a variety of services including medical marijuana evaluations, are pleased to announce the grand opening of their location in Miami Gardens, Florida.

To learn more about BioFit and what the medical marijuana evaluation entails, as well as how they can help people receive their MMJ card, please check out https://biofitweightloss.com/medical-marijuana-evaluations-miami/.

As a company spokesperson noted, the founders of BioFit understand that while many people have a good reason to obtain a medical marijuana card, they may be overwhelmed and confused by the process.

This is one of the reasons they were inspired to open BioFit: to offer people a legitimate and affordable option for medical marijuana treatment.

"We help make the application process easy by getting patients qualified for their State of Florida medical marijuana card," the spokesperson said, adding that with the State I.D. card, patients will have access to a number of products that can help with a variety of ailments and conditions.

As the spokesperson noted, BioFit is one of the few clinics in the area with knowledgeable physicians on staff who know how to properly dose the THC flower and keep patients legally compliant with Florida's ever-changing laws.

"We are seeing great results with the use of medical marijuana as alternative and holistic medicine option, with no side effects normally seen with prescription medications. We are also proud to offer very competitive pricing for physician evaluations required to apply for the state card, making effective healthcare more accessible to the community," the spokesperson noted.

BioFit will also help to connect the community with knowledgeable and helpful patient educators who will provide education for the best products for their conditions.

"We are also here to lift the stigma that marijuana has carried for many years, offering it legally, medically and more affordably to the Miami community," the spokesperson noted, adding that the friendly and experienced team at BioFit is also available to answer questions around the clock.

"BioFit offers care with experienced clinicians that will help patients get access to a true medical treatment option done in a safe, effective, affordable and legal way."

About BioFit:

BioFit is a medical clinic that was created to offer an array of medical services with a central focus on weight loss to cater to personalized patient care. The supportive staff is here to help people meet their healthcare goals, whether it is achieving an optimal and healthy weight, benefitting from an IV vitamin therapy program, and/or helping them obtain access to the medicinal benefits of medical marijuana. For more information, please visit https://biofitweightloss.com.

