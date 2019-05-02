Coravin Model Eleven Receives Red Dot Award for Product Design 2019

BURLINGTON, Massachusetts, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coravin, Inc., the premier global wine technology company, announced today that it has been awarded the Red Dot Award for Product Design, recognizing the exceptional design of Coravin Model Eleven, the company's first connected and fully automatic wine preservation system.

The Red Dot Award, founded in 1955, is one of the largest and most respected product design competitions in the world. In 2019, more than 5,500 products were submitted for consideration, and each product was assessed individually by an expert jury. "Red Dot" has distinguished itself internationally as one of the most sought-after seals of quality for design.

"We are honored that Coravin Model Eleven has been recognized as a recipient of the Red Dot Award for Product Design," said Frederic Levy, CEO of Coravin. "Coravin Model Eleven involved years of intensive collaboration and hard work to create a seamless and intuitive design. This prestigious accomplishment affirms our continued effort as a company to push the boundaries of the wine industry and change the way the world drinks and thinks about wine."

About Coravin Model Eleven

Coravin Model Eleven is the company's first connected and fully automatic wine preservation system. Designed incorporating consumer insights, the new, intuitive Model Eleven is faster, easier and more fun than pulling the cork. Users can pour a sip, a glass, or more, simply by placing the Coravin Model Eleven on top of the bottle and pressing the needle down through the cork. The light ring on the Coravin Model Eleven will turn green, indicating it is ready to pour. Then, just tip the bottle with one hand and the wine will automatically start flowing.

Coravin Model Eleven connects via Bluetooth to the Coravin Moments app to make it easier to maintain and monitor usage, adjust pour size and speed, and ensure a great glass of wine with each pour. Coravin Moments is also available for download to enable all wine lovers to discover unique pairing experiences for wines with food, music, TV, movies, and more. The app creates memorable wine moments for all types of wine drinkers from the casual wine enthusiast to serious wine collectors.

For more information on the Coravin Model Eleven, visit www.coravin.com/modeleleven.

About Coravin

Coravin, Inc. is a privately held company located in Burlington, Massachusetts focused on transforming the way wine is served, sold and enjoyed. Coravin designs and markets the Coravin Wine Preservation System for wine enthusiasts, restaurants, wine stores and wineries. Unparalleled in craftsmanship and design, Coravin uses proprietary patented technology to access and pour wine from a bottle without pulling the cork. Wine enthusiasts can now enjoy wine sealed with corks without feeling the need to commit to the whole bottle, allowing them to enjoy any wine, any time- whether they want a sip, a glass, or more. After enjoying a glass of wine, the remaining wine in the bottle will be perfectly preserved for weeks, months, or even years. For more information, please visit www.coravin.com.

About the Red Dot Design Award

In order to appraise the wide scope of design in a professional manner, the Red Dot Design Award is broken down into the three distinct disciplines: the Red Dot Award: Product Design, Red Dot Award: Brands & Communication Design and Red Dot Award: Design Concept. With more than 18,000 submissions, the Red Dot Award is one of the largest design competitions in the world. In 1955, a jury convened for the first time to assess the best designs of the day. The name and brand of the award were developed in the 1990s by Red Dot CEO, Professor Dr. Peter Zec. Since then, the sought-after Red Dot is the revered international seal of outstanding design quality. The winners are presented in yearbooks, museums and online. Further information: www.red-dot.org.

