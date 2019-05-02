Located in the town of La Paz, in Baja California Sur, the Aura Solar III plant has a generation capacity of 32 MW and includes a lithium-ion battery storage system with a capacity of 10.5 MW/7.0 MWh.From pv magazine Spain. Spanish company Elmya has completed construction of the Aura Solar III PV plant for Mexican developer Gauss Energía. Located in the western part of northern Mexico that benefits from one of the nation's highest irradiation rates, Aura Solar III is near the town of La Paz, in Baja California Sur and benefits from a sunlight level of 5.8 kWh/m²/day. The 50-hectare project incorporates ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...