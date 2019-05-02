Focusing on the London Markets and Leading McLarens' Specialty Divisions

McLarens, a leading, global independent insurance services provider, announced today the appointment of David Pigot to the newly created role of Director of London Markets Global Head of Specialty. In this new position, reporting to Chief Executive Officer Gary Brown, Pigot will focus on developing expanded solutions for the London market and driving growth in McLarens' specialty divisions, including aviation, construction and engineering, crisis management, marine, natural resources, and FAJ Specie.

Pigot has a strong track record of success, with more than 30 years of experience in the insurance industry. He has managed large organisations across Europe, Middle East and Africa, as well as completing several international assignments in the US and Latin America. Prior to joining McLarens, Pigot held key leadership positions at international insurance services firms, including executive roles at both Cunningham Lindsey and Marsh. His background includes significant contributions in terms of optimising and building geographically dispersed teams, leveraging technology to enhance client service, and improving business performance. Pigot holds several industry credentials, including Associate of the Chartered Insurance Institute, Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Loss Adjusters, European Loss Adjusting Expert and Chartered Insurance Practitioner.

Gary Brown, Chief Executive Officer: "We are delighted to welcome David to McLarens. He not only brings the right combination of industry skills and technical expertise, but he also shares our client-centric approach, which is one of McLarens' fundamental operating principles. As McLarens continues to evolve and expand our global capabilities, David is the ideal choice for this role. We designed it to provide centralised strategic leadership and operational oversight for aspects of our business requiring specific technical expertise and international business acumen. The London Market and our specialty practice areas will benefit from David's considerable loss adjusting experience, including both adjuster and broker roles, as well as his expansive global management experience. As our specialty lines business spans the globe, David's proven leadership capabilities will provide valuable visionary direction to our international team."

David Pigot, Director of London Markets Global Head of Specialty: "I am excited to join the McLarens team at such a dynamic time in the firm's history. McLarens is a respected firm and well-known for its commitment to quality and excellence, which align well with my personal and professional values. I look forward to building on the rich tradition of client service and leveraging the company's growth momentum to enhance our service offerings, particularly in the London markets and through the firm's specialty practice areas."

McLarens is a leading global provider of loss adjusting and risk management services. The company's international footprint, which includes offices and operations strategically located in 39 countries, enables it to provide streamlined consistent service to global customers, while at the same time delivering local expertise and responsive service. Founded in 1931, the company's focus has historically been claims management services for complex, commercial and niche markets, as well as auditing and pre-risk surveying. The company's expert adjusters have an average of over 20 years' claims experience, operating across a range of industries with specialties including: Property, Crisis Management, Natural Resources, Construction Engineering, Natural Resources, Agriculture, Aviation, Casualty, Marine, FAJ Specie, Global TPA Services. To complement our claims services, McLarens began expanding its suite of risk management services in 2019, with the acquisition of American Environmental Group, which offers a range of indoor air quality and environmental consulting services.

