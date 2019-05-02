The company now protects more than 16 million Internet properties and has more than 175 data centers globally

Cloudflare, the leading Internet performance and security company, today announced company momentum and growth from the first quarter of 2019. Cloudflare now protects more than 16 million domains, websites, APIs, mobile applications, and anything connected to the Internet, up from just 8 million one year ago.

"The first quarter is an important one for any company, and we took the opportunity to build out our board, grow our global footprint, and open new offices in key locations around the world," said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare. "Cloudflare has continued to expand its network to bring our services to users everywhere, while continuing to scale our company."

Board Members

In February, the company announced two appointments to its board of directors, Stan Meresman, former CFO of Silicon Graphics, and Maria Eitel, founder and co-chair of the Nike Foundation. Eitel and Meresman joined Cloudflare's existing board of directors, which includes NEA Managing Director Scott Sandell, Pelion Venture Managing Partner Carl Ledbetter, Cloudflare Co-Founder and CEO Matthew Prince, and Cloudflare Co-Founder and COO Michelle Zatlyn.

Network Growth

Cloudflare's network has seen tremendous growth over the last year. In Q1, Cloudflare added 10 new cities, growing its network to 175 data centers across more than 75 countries globally, Cloudflare also increased its network capacity to 30Tbps.

Industry Recognition

Cloudflare was named a "Leader" in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide DDoS Prevention Solutions 2019 Vendor Assessment. The IDC MarketScape recognized Cloudflare for its strengths, including rapid onboarding process, unique architecture, flexible pricing options, and unmetered and always-on DDoS protection.

Employees

Cloudflare had 960 employees at the end of Q1, up from 625 just one year ago, and opened an office in Beijing, China, in addition to an office in Sydney, Australia. Cloudflare now has eleven offices globally and continues to grow its engineering, sales, marketing, and support teams worldwide.

To learn more about Cloudflare, please check out the resources below.

Cloudflare Network Map

Cloudflare Blog

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. (www.cloudflare.com / @cloudflare) is on a mission to help build a better Internet. Today the company runs one of the world's largest networks that powers more than 10 trillion requests per month, accounting for 10 percent of all Internet requests. Cloudflare protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software, or changing a line of code. Internet properties powered by Cloudflare have all web traffic routed through its intelligent global network, which gets smarter with every request. As a result, they see significant improvement in performance and a decrease in spam and other attacks. Cloudflare was recognized by the World Economic Forum as a Technology Pioneer, named to Entrepreneur Magazine's Top Company Cultures list, and ranked among the World's 10 Most Innovative Enterprise Companies by Fast Company. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Cloudflare has offices in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, NY, San Jose, CA, Washington, D.C., London, Munich, Beijing, Singapore, and Sydney.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190502005220/en/

Contacts:

Daniella Vallurupalli

+1 650-741-3104

press@cloudflare.com