Announces plans to expand into new vertical markets and geographies

Oden Technologies, the intelligent industrial automation provider, announced today the appointment of Sam Cessna as Chief Revenue Officer. Cessna will oversee the expansion of Oden's process improvement solutions into new manufacturing sectors and expand its operations into Asia and Europe.

Cessna joins Oden from PTC where he was responsible for launching ThingWorx and pioneering the use of Industrial IoT technologies in traditional industrial markets. At Oden, he will lead the commercial teams, including sales and strategic partnerships, to deliver IoT and industrial automation solutions to manufacturers and machine makers worldwide.

"What attracted me to Oden Technologies is its ground-breaking approach to industrial automation," said Sam Cessna, Chief Revenue Officer of Oden Technologies. "Oden is uniquely positioned to solve the most fundamental problem facing all the manufacturers who want to improve their processes and increase efficiency."

In contrast to existing process improvement solutions, Oden's technology aggregates all the data distributed across different types of machine equipment, systems, and software and analyzes that dataset to provide actionable process intelligence. Machine Learning surfaces valuable insights for each role in the factory that can be quickly turned into measurable improvements. It effectively eliminates manual and time-consuming practices of downloading and sharing spreadsheets.

With more than 20 years of industry experience in providing software, hardware, and services that leverage emerging technologies, Cessna is known for delivering the promise of Industry 4.0 to manufacturing organizations.

"We are delighted to have Sam on board, he has unrivaled experience in introducing new technologies to a wide range of traditional manufacturers," said Willem Sundblad, co-founder and CEO of Oden Technologies. "Building on Sam's expertise, we will offer new solutions to help manufacturers extract more value from their existing industrial automation investments."

During his career, Cessna has lead significant revenue growth utilizing his knowledge of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), operations, automation and controls creating some of the industry's most highly regarded products and solutions. Prior to Oden, he held leadership positions at PTC, Wonderware, Standard Automation Controls, Fairchild Systems, and Texas Instruments.

About Oden Technologies

Oden Technologies is the intelligent industrial automation company empowering manufacturers to achieve perfect production by providing complete visibility into all the production processes in real-time. The Oden platform collects data from any machine, integrates it with third-party systems, and delivers instantaneous insights leading to effective quality control, timely maintenance and lower machine downtimes, optimized operations, and higher customer satisfaction. Oden investors include Atomico, EQT Ventures, Inbox Capital, and LocalGlobe.

Media available

Sam Cessna headshots

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190502005224/en/

Contacts:

Zuzanna Pasierbinska-Wilson

PR comms, Oden Technologies

zuzanna.wilson@oden.io

+1 415 425 8926