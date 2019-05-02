Synectics Announces Facial Recognition Integration With AnyVision for Enhanced Analytics in Synergy 3

SHEFFIELD, England, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing effort to create new opportunities for customers and partners, Synectics has established an integration partnership with AnyVision, a pioneer in AI-based facial, body, and object recognition.

This allows users of Synectics' systems to utilize facial recognition data within its Synergy 3 command and control platform, and leverage this by combining with site-wide sub-systems data through the intelligent automation capabilities of the platform. This approach to combining and analyzing data from multiple systems in tandem with AnyVision's powerful technology will ultimately enable a more refined level of actionable intelligence not currently found in other surveillance systems available in the market.

Commenting on the inspiration behind this collaboration, John Roessler, Vice President of Gaming at Synectics, said: "Synectics believes partnerships like this one with AnyVision create the foundation from which our business can adapt to changes in the marketplace and answers the call from our customers to provide cutting-edge solutions. Taking this approach also allows for increased return on investment not only for us, but, more importantly, for our customers and partners."

Greg Alcorn, Divisional Director at Synectics, added: "As we endeavor to deepen our business across key sectors - transportation, infrastructure, oil & gas, gaming, public space, and high security - partnering with the leading technology providers in our industry who have complementary solutions to ours will be a crucial strategic component."

The partnership will immediately allow end users to leverage the capability of AnyVision within the Synergy 3 command and control platform, enhancing the platform's powerful situational awareness capabilities by marrying AI-driven facial recognition analysis with its suite of video, data, and alarm management tools.

Synergy 3 is used worldwide in sectors where surveillance is critical to business and security, from city surveillance, transportation hubs and networks, oil and gas installations, and CNI infrastructure, to high-security sites, casinos, and major public attractions.

The partnership is also part of AnyVision's mission to make its innovative AI-powered technology available to more businesses and environments across the globe. Unlike other software solutions in the market, AnyVision's software is plug-and-play for new and existing systems, and able to overcome challenges such as occlusions, different angles of view, and poor lighting conditions. AnyVision currently develops technology for security and surveillance, mobile authentication, access control, and real-world analytics.

Boris Gokhman, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at AnyVision, commented: "Facial, body, and object recognition have real-world benefits right now. Collaborating with best-of-breed technology partners to help more organizations - working across diverse sectors - harness new capabilities and achieve those benefits is hugely important to us. We are delighted to be working with Synectics on this and look forward to expanding this partnership in the future."

With the aim of creating a true interoperability ecosystem, Synectics recently launched a new Software Development Kit (SDK) to help third-party tech companies and developers write their own integrations to Synergy 3.

