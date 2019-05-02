CPR Cell Phone Repair Expands Franchise in Sebring, Florida

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2019 / The nation's oldest and largest mobile repair franchise, CPR Cell Phone Repair, would like to welcome a new store to its network. George Whitehurst joins the growing team, as the store owner of CPR Sebring in Central Florida.

"We'd like to congratulate George on the opening of his first CPR location and we are looking forward to seeing him succeed," said Josh Sevick, CEO of CPR Cell Phone Repair. "Our team is pleased to build connections with the Sebring community through the opening of this store."

Located off of US Highway 27 North, CPR Sebring is conveniently positioned to Sebring residents and those passing through from surrounding neighborhoods. This store is also bordered by a plethora of other retail shops, restaurants, and other thriving businesses within close proximity to Lake Jackson. The scenic Circle Drive is just a few miles east of George's store, which is the center of the Sebring's historic downtown district.

"The CPR Sebring team is thrilled to service our fellow community members with more reliable tech repair options. Whenever they're in a time of need, they can count on our store to get the job done," George says of his new venture. "With us, you don't have to resort to buying a new device or shelling out for an expensive repair. Our services can fit everyone's budget."

George's store will provide quality and affordable repair solutions for cell phones, tablets, laptops, computers, gaming consoles, and more. His team of trained technicians is able to repair cracked screens, water damage, dead batteries, and other more common device issues. They're also able to handle more complex repairs, such as system malfunctions and signal connectivity. To learn more about how CPR Sebring can help save everyone's mobile life, visit the store or browse their website below.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Sebring is located at:

277 US Highway 27 North

Sebring, FL 33870

Please contact the store at 863-381-1020 or via email: repairs@cpr-sebring.com.

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/sebring-fl/.

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 750 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. For four straight years, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 List. In 2019, CPR was ranked in the top 25 of the list and placed as the number one business for tech business franchises. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

