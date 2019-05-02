Newport Beach, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2019) - Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company focused on non-addictive pain management, today announced the appointment of Stephen J. McColgan, M.D., MBA, as its Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. McColgan was one of the first surgeons to perform laparoscopic cholecystectomy, laparoscopic nissen fundoplication, and laparoscopic gastric bypass in the Southern California area. He was Chairman of the Department of Surgery for Bellflower Medical Center for more than 10 years and was a founding member of Endodynamix, Inc., a manufacturer of surgical instruments.

"Vivera Pharmaceuticals was founded with the mission to harness the potential of cannabidiol (CBD) via a research-led, pharmaceutical approach," said Olivia Karpinski, Executive Vice President and Co-founder of Vivera. "The addition of Dr. McColgan to the executive team allows us to leverage his expertise and years of medical practice in our efforts to combat the opioid epidemic with CBD-based treatment."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were more than 63,600 overdose deaths in the United States in 2016. In 2017, the number of drug overdose deaths climbed to more than 70,200 Americans, with approximately 68 percent involving an opioid.

"Over the course of my 30-year career as a surgeon, I've watched opioids cause total and complete devastation in patients who had originally sought only pain relief," said Dr. McColgan. "What drew me to Vivera was the potential of using CBD to provide a safer, non-addictive alternative for pain management. I'm optimistic about the impact we can have on this national crisis."

Dr. McColgan was born in Boston, Massachusetts. He is a graduate of Boston University and the Boston University School of Medicine. He completed his general surgery training at the University of California, Irvine, where he served as Chief Resident. In addition, he earned an MBA from the University of California, Irvine.

About Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative, science-driven pharmaceutical company focused on opioid deterrence and cessation and non-addictive solutions for pain management.

In addition to its pharmaceutical and medical device products, the company has global exclusivity to license the patented and patent-pending TABMELT sublingual drug-delivery system for the pharmaceutical use of cannabinoid compounds.

Vivera Pharmaceuticals is seeking to conduct case studies and clinical trials on CBD in the TABMELT drug delivery format with the goal of gaining FDA approval for its products.

The company is vertically integrated with patented technology, manufacturing capabilities and distribution for its products.

