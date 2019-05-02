Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2019) - INDUS Holdings Inc. (CSE: INDS) is one of the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, following its reverse takeover of Mezzotin Minerals.

Founded in 2014 by hospitality veteran Robert Weakley, and based in Salinas, California, INDUS Holdings is a vertically integrated cannabis company with world-class production capabilities, including cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, brand sales & marketing, and distribution.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information on the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "INDUS" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_wg9wea2c/New-Listing-INDUS-Holdings-Inc-CSEINDS

The company's licensed cultivation operations are located within its 225,000 square foot greenhouse structure located on 10 acres near its corporate headquarters in Salinas, California. Its manufacturing operation, operated by Cypress Manufacturing Company, produces a wide variety of cannabis-infused products, such as chocolate confections, beverages, baked goods, gummies and hard candies, in its 10,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Salinas. The extraction facilities, licensed for adult use and medicinal cannabis production, are located within a 5,000 square foot laboratory at the Salinas, California manufacturing facility.

The company has an extensive portfolio of award-winning brands, including House Weed, The Original Pot Co., MOON, Acme, Beboe, Dixie Elixirs & Edibles, and Orchid Essentials.

Indus Distribution, a division of Indus Holdings, services an extensive portfolio of brands and licensed retailers throughout California from two distribution centers, located in both southern and northern California.

Robert Weakley, CEO and co-founder, stated: "This long-anticipated move to the Canadian Securities Exchange creates a world of opportunities for Indus to build upon our success in California and expand into new markets. Having access to additional capital will allow us to grow at a more rapid pace, furthering Indus' position in the cannabis industry. This is a day that we have been preparing for since our first edible products were packaged and distributed throughout California. Through challenge after challenge, we have strived to remain at the forefront of this incredible - and still growing - industry, and now we are proud to see Indus listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange."

The company recently raised approximately US$40 million from the placement of approximately 3,435,000 shares priced at CDN$15.65, through a syndicate led by Beacon Securities, including Canaccord Genuity, Cormark Securities, Eight Capital and INFOR Financial.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.INDUSholdingco.com, contact Robert Weakley, CEO, at 831-293-3506.

Investor Relations is handled by Phil Carlson of KCSA Strategic Communications, who can be reached at INDUS@kcsa.com.

