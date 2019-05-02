Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2019) - Wildflower Brands Inc. (CSE: SUN) (OTCQB: WLDFF) (the "Company") is excited to announce the signing of an agreement with Highmark Interactive to study the cognitive and functional neurological effects of cannabinoids through clinical research leveraging Highmark's industry-leading mobile software, EQ - Active Brain Tracking.

Wildflower Brands has a product lineup of effective plant-based remedies that has amassed a loyal following throughout the U.S. With the explosive growth of interest in cannabinoids coming into the mainstream, research and data are important for both consumers and the industry. Highmark Interactive's innovative, leading-edge software and dedication to brain health and wellness align closely to the values and vision of Wildflower Brands. The goal of the research sponsorship is to create meaningful data and results that could unlock new avenues of understanding about the cognitive and functional neurological effects of cannabinoids.

William MacLean, CEO of Wildflower Brands, says, "Wildflower continues to receive a flood of testimonials from consumers on our products that support wellness and health needs through plant-based solutions. We always strive for improvements in our products and our understanding of those products, and this research commits us to that goal as an investment in the growth of our industry. Highmark Interactive brings the right skills and relationships to the table, and we are excited to see the results of our work together."

Dr. Sanjeev Sharma, Co-Founder and CEO of Highmark Interactive, says, "Highmark Interactive's EQ - Active Brain Tracking represents evolution in neurological testing and analysis. Being used in countries around the world, the proprietary algorithms within the software enable neurological testing within a variety of sectors in a mobile, accessible, and holistic manner. In partnering on this research with a prominent industry leader like Wildflower, we are excited to pursue a deeper understanding of the relationship between cannabinoids and our brain's functioning, which could have meaningful applications in the future."

ABOUT HIGHMARK INTERACTIVE

Highmark Interactive is a Canadian-based medical technology company with a focus on assessing neurological functional performance and how it is affected after mild traumatic brain injuries and other neurological diseases. Founded in 2017, Highmark's mission is to use engaging, mobile-focused games that test a variety of neurologic functions to facilitate a more accurate clinician assessment.

You can download "EQ Active Brain Tracking" for iOS and Android on the App Store and Google Play store.

EQ for iOS

EQ for Android

http://www.highmark.tech

ABOUT WILDFLOWER

Wildflower Brands is a Vancouver-based company developing and designing brands that focus on plant-based health and wellness products. All of our brands work in synergy, toward becoming a global wellness leader.

For more information about Wildflower Brands, visit wildflowerbrands.co. To learn, engage and shop our wellness products visit buywildflower.com.

