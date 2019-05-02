sprite-preloader
Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

London, May 2

The company announces the following unaudited data
as at 1 May 2019 - Using BID Valuations
NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value1373.03p
NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value*1363.41p
NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value1391.83p
NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value*1382.21p
*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,
source: Interactive Data
