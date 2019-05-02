The company announces the following unaudited data

as at 1 May 2019 - Using BID Valuations

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value 1373.03 p

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value* 1363.41 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value 1391.83 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value* 1382.21 p

*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,

source: Interactive Data

