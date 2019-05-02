CPR Cell Phone Repair: CPR Franchise Opens New Store in Jackson, TN

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2019 / Continuing its reputation as the largest mobile repair franchise in North America, CPR Cell Phone Repair is proud to announce another store has joined the network. Customers are invited to visit the newest location in Tennessee, CPR Jackson. The network extends its congratulations to store owner Jonathan Spotts on his latest achievement.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Jackson, please visit: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/jackson-tn/.

"The CPR network is thrilled to add another location to our growing list of stores located in Tennessee," said Josh Sevick, CEO of CPR Cell Phone Repair. "Jonathan will be one of the first franchisees to tap into the greater Jackson market, and we can't wait to see CPR Jackson thrive under his ownership."

Customers can find CPR Jackson near the highway, just off Stonebridge Road. The store is surrounded by other retail shops including Dunkin', Starbucks, and Aldi, making it a convenient stop for shoppers in the area. Jonathan and his CPR Jackson team of technicians will specialize in a wide variety of tech repairs, but will primarily focus on services for cell phones, computers, laptops, game consoles, and tablets. For both major issues such as system malfunctions and more minor fixes such as screen repairs, customers can rely on CPR Jackson to offer fast and affordable repair solutions for all their favorite electronics.

"I couldn't be happier to begin my journey with the CPR network," said store owner, Jonathan. "I felt the Jackson area was lacking a reliable resource for common tech issues and I'm so excited to open our doors and offer our services to the local community."

While customers are more than welcome to visit CPR Jackson for any tech issue, the Jackson team encourages visitors to take advantage of their convenient drop-off and mail-in services as well. Additionally, CPR Jackson provides all potential clients with a complimentary estimate request on any device repair for added convenience. To get started on a gadget repair with Jonathan and his team, contact CPR Jackson at the following details.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Jackson is located at:

7 Stonebridge Blvd

Suite B

Jackson, TN 38305

Please contact the store at 731-215-0772 or via email: repairs@cpr-jacksontn.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/jackson-tn/.

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 750 locations. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. For four straight years, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 List. In 2019, CPR was ranked in the top 25 of the list and placed as the number one business for tech business franchises. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

Contact:

Jeff Gasner

jeff@cellphonerepair.com

877-856-5101

SOURCE: CPR Cell Phone Repair

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/543929/CPR-Franchise-Opens-New-Store-in-Jackson-TN