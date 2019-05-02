Findit, Inc.: Findit Offers Roofers Online Marketing Campaigns To Capture More Leads

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2019 / Findit, Inc., a Nevada Corporation that trades under the stock symbol (OTC PINK: FDIT), owner of Findit.com, a Social Networking Content Management Platform that empowers members to get more out of their current social networking accounts by reaching more than only friends and followers while getting your posts indexed in search engines that include Google (GOOG), Yahoo and Bing (MSFT) offers online marketing services to Roofers and Roofing related business owners.

Roofers typically target local areas where they provide roofing services. Findit has a specific online marketing strategy to improve a local roofers presence online in search engines as well as in social media. The results for these campaigns has been an overall improvement in search ranking, traffic to a roofers website and most importantly more leads. Findit campaigns are provided at a fixed cost regardless of how successful they are when generating new business.

To learn more about Findit Roofing campaigns please watch the video below and visit the links.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9upG6A9G-7E

Findit online marketing campaigns include a variety of paid for services on Findit, but are customized to fit a specific roofing business wants and needs. Findit offers a variety of products and services through the Findit site that assist in the overall goal of being found in search results quicker and under more search terms.

Findit provides Findit extension URL's, that are an extension of Findit.com. One roofing company that is located in the Charleston, South Carolina area has been utilizing Findit services for several years has multiple Findit Domain extension URLs. They include the names of the towns and types of roofs they provide and repairs they offer in these areas.

Here are a 3 of the 13 Findit URLs Titan Roofing has on Findit.

Please read the links below to see how they are specific to the town and type of roof and repairs Titan Roofing is targeting. When visiting these pages visit the Right Now, Pictures and and News pages. The menu on the left hand side of the page or on mobile the light blue drop down navigates the members pages in Findit. These Findit pages act as a members site within Findit.

https://www.findit.com/charleston-commercial-roofing-contractors

https://www.findit.com/goose-creek-metal-roofing

https://www.findit.com/mount-pleasant-roofing-contractors

By including the name of the location/town along with the type of roof and or service this helps to have the content posted through these Findit accounts to get indexed higher in search engines. Findit URLs do get indexed in Findit at the top of the Findit search engines.

Findit Vanity URLs that are specific to the services a roofer offers, and the specific locations provides outside search engines the content they require to return relevant search results. These search engines include Google (GOOG), Yahoo and Bing (MSFT). Findit URLs can be anything you choose, such as your name, the name of your business, a product or service, or a phrase that describes what you want others to find you under. By having several Findit URLs you are providing search results within Findit that can match up to specific roofing products and services.

Findit online marketing campaigns include content creation, where our team of dedicated writers create customized content on your behalf that is geared toward what people will search for when looking for a roofer. This content is created on Findit and syndicated to other social sites that include Google My Business (GOOG), Facebook (FB), Twitter (TWTR) and bookmarking sites, so that your brand name and the specific names of services can be seen by people scrolling their social feeds and seeing your name.

Findit offers video production, like the one featured in this release. Videos and pictures are typically what are shared most throughout social media. Your marketing campaign can include videos that we produce for you, which are white labeled, and can highlight yourself, business, products, or services, or whatever else you wish to inform people about through the video.

Clark St. Amant of Findit stated, 'Working with Titan Roofing has been very rewarding we love to see the tangible results from the content we create when working with a client. Over the years we have been able to create a tremendous amount of fresh relevant content that has resulted in a massive increase in the amount of search results Titan Roofing now indexed for in Findit as well as Google which is still the number one site in the world. So having your local search results at the top of the page can change a businesses bottom line."

To set up your own customized marketing campaign with Findit today call us at 404-443-3224. We can help to get you started on your online marketing campaign.

Join today at https://www.findit.com. Follow us on Findit at https://www.findit.com/findit/rightnow.

Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing, and other search engines crawl content posted in Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites that include but are not limited to Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIN and Pinterest by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account and post listings manually.

