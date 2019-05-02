MEDIA ADVISORY

What: André Calantzopoulos, Chief Executive Officer of Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI), will address Boston's business community and leaders during an invitation-only event at the Boston College Chief Executives Club, a long-recognized forum for conversation and connection. The speech comes days after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration confirmed that IQOS, PMI's electrically heated tobacco system, is appropriate for the protection of public health and authorized it for sale in the U.S.

Calantzopoulos will present the extended efforts PMI is making to replace cigarettes with a portfolio of revolutionary products and engage with the area's leading business representatives in a call to action to unsmoke the world.

Just as Boston's private and state sectors prioritized their investment behind positive social change to build a culture rich in academics, health and wellness, and innovation, PMI has invested significantly in scientific research, product development and manufacturing facilities-to the value of over $6 billion USD as of December 31, 2018-to transform the public health landscape of tomorrow.

When: May 3, 2019

12:00 pm (noon) EST

Where: Wharf Room, Boston Harbor Hotel

70 Rowes Wharf

Boston, MA 02110

Who: André Calantzopoulos, Chief Executive Officer, Philip Morris International Inc.

About Philip Morris International: Delivering a Smoke-Free Future

Philip Morris International (PMI) is leading a transformation in the tobacco industry to create a smoke-free future and ultimately replace cigarettes with smoke-free products to the benefit of adults who would otherwise continue to smoke, society, the company and its shareholders. PMI is a leading international tobacco company engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, smoke-free products and associated electronic devices and accessories, and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside the U.S. PMI is building a future on a new category of smoke-free products that, while not risk-free, are a much better choice than continuing to smoke. Through multidisciplinary capabilities in product development, state-of-the-art facilities and scientific substantiation, PMI aims to ensure that its smoke-free products meet adult consumer preferences and rigorous regulatory requirements. PMI's smoke-free IQOS product portfolio includes heat-not-burn and nicotine-containing vapor products. As of March 31, 2019, PMI estimates that approximately 7.3 million adult smokers around the world have already stopped smoking and switched to PMI's heat-not-burn product, which is currently available for sale in 47 markets in key cities or nationwide under the IQOS brand. For more information, please visit www.pmi.com and www.pmiscience.com.

For further information about the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announcement, please visit: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190430006048/en/Philip-Morris-International-Announces-U.S.-Food-Drug

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190502005485/en/

Contacts:

Corey Henry

Philip Morris International Media Office

T. +1.202.679.7296

E. corey.henry@pmi.com