Pixium Vision announced that Lloyd Diamond will serve as the chief executive officer (CEO) of Pixium Vision, effective 13 May 2019. Mr Diamond, a US citizen, is an experienced executive and CEO in the MedTech sector, with 25 years of disruptive technology commercialization experience in the life sciences sector. He most recently served as the CEO of Precise Light Surgical, a medical device company based in Silicon Valley. Previously, he was the CEO of Bonesupport, a European orthobiologic company, where he oversaw rapid market penetration in Europe and the US, leading to a successful IPO on the Nasdaq OMX. He also has relevant experience in the ophthalmology segment as he was responsible for managing Lumenis's global surgical and vision franchises.

