The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 6 May 2019. ISIN: BSP951331318 -------------------------------------------------------- Name: UIE -------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 3,555,575 shares (USD 35,555,750) -------------------------------------------------------- Change: 182,806 shares (USD 1,828,060) -------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 3,372,769 shares (USD 33,727,690) -------------------------------------------------------- Face value: USD 10 -------------------------------------------------------- Short name: UIE -------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3441 -------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=722919