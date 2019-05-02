Food Processing Suppliers Association: Suzanne Strassburger of Strassburger Steaks to Keynote Women's Alliance Breakfast at Process Expo

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2019 / FPSA's Women's Alliance Network has announced that Suzanne Strassburger of Strassburger Steaks will be the keynote speaker for the Women's Alliance Breakfast at this year's PROCESS EXPO. This event is a must-attend for female professionals in the food and beverage industry. The breakfast will be held on Thursday, October 10th and is free and open to all women looking to expand their networks, learn from colleagues and competitors, as well as get inspired by "The First Lady of Meat". PROCESS EXPO will be held October 8-11, 2019 at the McCormick Place Convention Center, Chicago, IL.

Suzanne Strassburger is the CEO of Strassburger Steaks, a family meat business for 150 years, passing down their art and expertise from generation to generation. Suzanne says, "Our success is based on six generations of expertise and an unwavering commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. This is a tradition carried on by the Strassburger family to this day." Suzanne is also the president of Suzy Sirloin, which offers all-natural American raised beef, pork, lamb and veal used to create delectable delicacies, some of the finest in the world. Suzanne has a Masters of Beef Advocacy from the National Cattleman's Beef Association that she received in 2010.

"We are thrilled to welcome Suzanne as the keynote presenter at our breakfast during PROCESS EXPO. This event gives female executives a wonderful opportunity to hear from a leader in the industry who is passionate about promoting American beef products," said Kate Rome, President of Rome Grinding Solutions and Co-Chair of the Women's Alliance Network. "The Alliance has been around for several years now, but really catapulted to center stage at PROCESS EXPO 2017. Since then, we have grown and become a vibrant organization, hosting webinars and town halls, volunteering at local food banks and creating new avenues of engagement for our members to grow and continue to build their careers. We look forward to bringing our members, expanding the Alliance and coming together in October at PROCESS EXPO."

"The Women's Network Alliance is a shining example of collaboration among FPSA members. It's the most robust and engaged network, with a proven track record of bringing together like-minded processing and packaging professions," said David Seckman, President and CEO of FPSA. "Along with the other FPSA Networks (Packaging, Food Safety, Technology and Young Professionals), the Women's Network Alliance will be organizing meet-ups and contributing to the PROCESS EXPO educational program to truly put their stamp on what is the food industry's top event this fall. As a member-driven organization, this input is priceless to effectively serving the industry. We look forward to what they achieve at the breakfast and beyond."

PROCESS EXPO is managed and sponsored by the Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA). Registration information for the event can be found at www.myprocessexpo.com. For more information regarding exhibiting at PROCESS EXPO 2019 contact Brent Ausink at brent@fpsa.org or (757) 268-2021.

The Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) is a trade association serving suppliers to the global food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. The Association's programs and services assist its members in marketing their products and services, and in improving their business practices. Programs and services to achieve these objectives include: PROCESS EXPO, electronic media marketing, education, research, and being the voice of its members in the public arena on issues such as food safety, sanitary design of equipment, and global trade. FPSA members are organized in vertical industry councils which focus on specific needs and concerns that are unique to each industry sector. FPSA councils currently represent the Bakery, Beverage, Dairy, Pet Food, Prepared Foods and Meat sectors. For more information, visit www.fpsa.org.

