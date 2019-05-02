Better Collective A/S: Better Collective takes home prize at Global Regulatory Awards 2019

Press release

At the Global Regulatory Awards 2019, world leading iGaming affiliate, Better Collective, wins the Award for Commitment to Compliance by an Affiliate Company. The award recognises excellence in the field of regulatory compliance and responsible gambling.

On May 1, 2019, GamblingCompliance, the leading provider of independent legal, regulatory and business intelligence to the global gambling industry hosted Global Regulatory Awards 2019 at the De Vere Grand Connaught Rooms in London. Here, winners of 17 award categories were announced as the award show sets to promote best-practices within the field of regulatory compliance and responsible gambling.

In the award category Commitment to Compliance by an Affiliate Company, Danish based affiliate Better Collective took home the prize for their industry-leading compliance initiatives. Better Collective was shortlisted in the category along with Little Star Media, Media Players LTD, Raketech, Traffic Lab AbS and US Bets.

Jesper Søgaard, CEO of Better Collective, said: "Compliance has always been a core focus area at Better Collective due to our commitment and vision to empower iGamers. I am therefore truly excited that we were handed this award as it is a stamp of approval that we keep being frontrunners and that our dedicated team continues to improve the compliance standards in the industry for the benefit of the users."

2019 has already been an award-winning year for Better Collective. Earlier this year, Better Collective topped the prestigious EGR Power Affiliate list 2019 and the company also took home the award for Best In-House Team at SEMrush Nordic Search Awards 2019.

Contacts

CEO: Jesper Søgaard

PR & Outreach Specialist: Morten Kalum +45 2349 1009, mkalum@bettercollective.com

About Better Collective

Better Collective'svision is to empower iGamers through transparency and technology - this is what has made them the world's leading developer of digital platforms for betting tips, bookmaker information and iGaming communities. Better Collective's portfolio includes more than 2,000+ websites and products, among other bettingexpert.com, the trusted home of tips from expert tipsters and in depth betting theory.

Attachment