In Collaboration with Gfinity, CWL Comes to London's Copper Box Arena, May 3-5

Best Professional Call of Duty Esports Teams from Around the World to be Featured in Europe's Biggest Call of Duty Event; Amateurs Compete for Dedicated Prize Pool

Returning to London for an action-packed weekend, the Call of Duty World League, presented by PlayStation4, is back for the third major esports tournament of its 2019 competitive season from May 3 - 5, 2019. The best pro teams in the world will compete in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 live on PlayStation 4, in addition to the return of the MTN DEW AMP GAME FUEL Open Bracket amateur tournament. Three-day spectator tickets are available to purchase for eager fans looking to join the live competition and entertainment from event organizer Gfinity.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190502005549/en/

CWL London will feature two competitions: a pro tournament featuring the 16 teams from the CWL Pro League and over 90 amateur teams contending for a dedicated amateur team prize pool.

The three-day event will be broadcasted live to fans worldwide at 1:00 PM BST (5:00 AM PDT), May 3, via Twitch.tv/CallofDuty and MLG.com/CallofDuty, as well as in the live event viewer within Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 exclusively on PlayStation4. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is published by Activision and developed by Treyarch.

Three-day general admission passes for CWL London are available for £55.00 (plus applicable fees and taxes), while supplies last. For tickets, visit CWL.GfinityEsports.com.

For more information and the latest updates related to CWL, visit CallofDuty.com/esports and follow the Call of Duty World League on Twitter and Instagram. For Video on Demand, visit MLG.com/CallofDuty and YouTube.com/CODWorldLeague.

