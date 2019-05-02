sprite-preloader
02.05.2019
Citycon Sells Two Land Plots in Vuosaari, Helsinki

CITYCON OYJ Investor News 2 May 2019 at 17:15 hrs

HELSINKI, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon has signed preliminary agreements, based on which Citycon and Paulig Oy sell two land plots in Vuosaari, Helsinki. Both transactions will take place after the zoning has been approved. The total value of the agreements to Citycon amounts to EUR 9.4 million. The buyers, Skanska Talonrakennus Oy and Bonava Suomi Oy, plan a significant residential project in the area, which is located in the immediate vicinity of Citycon's Columbus shopping centre.

"These divestments reflect Citycon's strategy to focus on urban, grocery-anchored shopping centres in densely populated areas with a connection to transportation hubs in the Nordics. We will use the proceeds from the divestment in development and extension projects as well as to strengthen the balance sheet. A total of around 900 new apartments with around 1,400 new residents are planned in the plots around the Columbus shopping centre, which will provide natural footfall to Columbus and make it a true urban community centre.", says F. Scott Ball, CEO at Citycon.

Espoo, 2 May 2019

CITYCON OYJ

Further information:
Mikko Pohjala
IR and Communications Director
+358-40-838-07-09
mikko.pohjala@citycon.com

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of urban, grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordic region, managing assets that total almost EUR 4.5 billion. Citycon is No. 1 shopping centre owner in Finland and among the market leaders in Norway, Sweden and Estonia. Citycon has also established a foothold in Denmark.

Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon Oyj's share is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.citycon.com

