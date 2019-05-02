Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2019) - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: TUC) (the "Company" or "Tudor Gold") is pleased to announce the 2019 exploration plans for its flagship property, Treaty Creek Project ("Treaty Creek") located in the Golden Triangle of Northwestern British Columbia.

The primary exploration target within Treaty Creek is the Goldstorm system. From the southwest corner of the Treaty Creek claims, which are bordering Seabridge's claims, the Sulphurets Thrust Fault leads from Seabridge's Iron Cap Deposit to the Tudor Gold Goldstorm system. This regional thrust fault sharply defines the hanging wall contact of both the Iron Cap Deposit and the Goldstorm zone. The Goldstorm zone is located five kilometers northeast of Seabridges' Iron Cap Deposit.

The Goldstorm mineralized body can be traced for at least 500 meters along strike. The gold mineralization appears to be confined to the northwest by what appears to be the Sulphurets Thrust Fault, however gold mineralization remains open in all other directions and is it open to depth as well.

Ken Konkin, P.Geo. Tudor Gold's Exploration Manager, provides details on Company's exploration plans and objectives for Treaty Creek:

"For the 2019 exploration season we have planned 20 diamond drill holes totaling 14,000 meters of drilling, subject to the Company having sufficient cash resources to fund the ongoing program. Tudor Gold plans to use two diamond drill rigs. The first phase of drilling will include 3,600 meters of drilling with five planned drill holes. The goal is to trace-out the gold mineralization to the footwall contact and to continue drilling to extend the zone to the northeast 200 meters beyond drill hole CB18-39 (0.981 gpt Au over 563.8m) (See news release of November 26, 2018). The gold system appears to be at least 300 meters wide and at least 700 meters deep, however the strongest mineralized horizons occur near surface in the uppermost parts of the mineralized body. In order to fast-track the exploration process, step-out drilling along strike is proposed in 200 meter sections. We believe that this approach is the most efficient way to outline the size and shape of the target."

The following video shows the drill hole collar locations with proposed drill hole traces.

Click here to watch video

(Note: the video is also available on the Company's website)

Walter Storm, President and CEO stated: "We are fortunate to have someone with such vast geological experience as Ken Konkin as Tudor Gold's Exploration Manager. Our management team is very confident with Ken's abilities and he will personally manage all aspects of the drill program. His preliminary work has been outstanding in defining and prioritizing drill targets."

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for this news release for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 is the Company's Exploration Manager, Ken Konkin, P.Geo. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.

About Tudor Gold

Tudor Gold is a precious and base metals explorer in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, an area that hosts past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913 hectare Treaty Creek project (Tudor Gold has a 60 % interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and borders Pretium Resources Inc.'s Brucejack property to the southeast. The Company also has a 60% interest in the Electrum project, and a 100% interest in the 18,300 hectare Crown project, all of which are located in the Golden Triangle area.

Cautionary Statements regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially.

All statements including, without limitation, statements relating to future plans, objectives or expectations of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

