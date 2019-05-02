Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting in INVISIO Communications AB on May 2, 2019

STOCKHOLM, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- INVISIO Communication's Annual General Meeting of shareholders (the "AGM"), that was held on May 2, 2019 in Stockholm, Sweden, voted to support all of the resolutions that the board and the nomination committee had proposed to the AGM.

The AGM adopted the income statement, the balance sheet, the consolidated income statement and the consolidated balance sheet for 2018. The AGM approved the proposed shareholder dividend of SEK 0.70 per share. As record date the AGM approved Monday May 6, 2019. The dividend is estimated to be paid to the shareholders around Thursday May 9, 2019. The AGM decided that the remaining amount of the profit should be carried forward in a new account.

The AGM discharged the board and the CEO from liability for 2018.

The AGM resolved that the number of board members would be six, with no deputies. Sitting board members Annika Andersson, Charlotta Falvin, Lage Jonason, Martin Krupicka and Ulrika Hagdahl were re-elected and Charlott Samuelsson was elected as new board member. Furthermore, Annika Andersson was elected new chairman of the board. Lars Röckert had declined re-election.

The AGM approved board fees to the chairman of the board with SEK 450,000 and to each of the other members of the board with SEK 180,000. Remuneration to the chairman of the remuneration committee and the audit committee respectively will be SEK 60,000 each and SEK 40,000 may be paid to a maximum of two other committee members.

The AGM approved to re-elect the auditing firm PricewaterhouseCoopers AB as the company's auditor for the period until the end of the 2020 Annual General Meeting. PricewaterhouseCoopers AB has informed that Mats Åkerlund is auditor-in-charge.

The AGM approved guidelines for remuneration to senior executives.

The AGM approved the adoption of a stock option program, issuance of stock options and transfer of stock options.



About INVISIO Communications AB (publ)

INVISIO develops and sells advanced communication systems with hearing protection that enable professionals in noisy and mission critical environments to communicate and operate effectively. The company combines insights in acoustics and human hearing with broad engineering know-how in software, materials technology and interface, among others. Sales are primarily via a global network of partners and resellers, as well as from the headquarters in Copenhagen and the sales offices in the USA, France and Italy. INVISIO's registered office is in Stockholm, Sweden, and the company's share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). More information is available on the company's website www.invisio.com.

