MindBytes BVBA and its subsidiary, MindLab Interactive AI Inc., ("MindBytes") today announced that its first peer-reviewed manuscript was published in the open access journal JMIR Serious Games (JSG), a leading journal on gaming and gamification for health education, teaching, and social change. In the JSG Publication, the Company describes the findings of a critical review of the serious games for health (SGH) research literature alongside the formulation of its SERES Framework.

"Based on our review of the literature, it was clear that SGHs which are theory-driven, and evidence-based have a greater likelihood of realizing their objectives, yet there was no consensus framework for developing such tools. Therefore we developed the SERES Framework to guide SGH stakeholders. Key elements of the SERES Framework include a robust scientific evidence base, real-life perspective, explicit translation of evidence into design elements, a methodological development approach, and quality evaluation", states Lead Author of the JSG Publication, Dr. Sarah Verschueren.

"Developing tools that can achieve their intended objectives is critical for those in the healthcare space. Accordingly, we are pleased to formally publish on our SERES Framework, which ensures that our tools are theory-driven and evidence-based, maximizing their potential for success", says MindBytes' CEO, Geert Vander Stichele.

"By applying the SERES Framework, SGH stakeholders will ensure that their tools are theory-driven and evidence-based, resulting in benefits for patients, families, and/or clinicians", notes Dr. Sarah Verschueren. For MindBytes' tools, this translates to a greater potential to empower individuals and their families to change their behaviour and improve their lives.

MindBytes has established proof-of-concept by applying the SERES Framework in the development of an SGH, CliniPup. In collaboration with the KU Leuven in Belgium, the company performed a pilot trial on CliniPup, which demonstrated that children who played CliniPup prior to ambulatory surgery experienced lower pre-operative anxiety than those who did not. A second trial has since been performed in collaboration with Ghent University in Belgium and a third, pivotal trial is planned in Q2 2019.

In addition, MindBytes has applied the SERES Framework to develop interactive educational tools targeting behaviour change in various health and social settings such as pediatrics, mental health, oncology, neurodegenerative diseases, and rare diseases. The Company and its collaborators continue to disseminate research findings in leading digital health journals and at medical conferences.

About MindBytes BVBA

MindBytes, formed in 2014 in Belgium, is a leading service provider with operations in Europe and North America that develops data-smart educational software aimed at realizing behavioural changes for healthcare, pharmaceutical, and government clients. MindBytes is composed of a multidisciplinary team of Software and Data Engineers, Science Experts, and Communication Professionals that are dedicated to helping people and organizations change their behaviour and make better decisions. The driving force behind their projects is a shared passion for improving the lives of patients and their families. Its client list currently includes several top 10 pharmaceutical companies, regional governments, and healthcare institutions. More information is available about the company at: www.mindbytes.be

About CliniPup

CliniPup is a web-based serious game for health (SGH) aimed at reducing perioperative anxiety and pain in children aged 6-10 years undergoing ambulatory surgery and their parents. CliniPup was developed by MindBytes BVBA using its SERES Framework and was evaluated with the KU Leuven in a prospective, randomized, controlled pilot trial at RZ Tienen Hospital in Belgium (n=20), which demonstrated that children who played CliniPup experienced less pre-operative anxiety than those who did not. CliniPup has also been evaluated in a secondary trial at Ghent University Hospital in Belgium (n=73) and a third, pivotal trial is currently planned for Q2 2019. Manuscripts on CliniPup's development and the pilot study are in press and Vanhulle et al. presented a scientific poster at the 2018 European Pediatric Psychology Conference on the secondary trial. More information is available about CliniPup at: www.mindbytes.be

Original article:

Verschueren S, Buffel C, Vander Stichele G. Developing Theory-Driven, Evidence-Based Serious Games for Health: Framework Based on Research Community Insights. JMIR Serious Games 2019;7(2):e11565. https://games.jmir.org/2019/2/e11565/

DOI: 10.2196/11565

