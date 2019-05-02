Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Urban Exposure plc (UEX) Results of AGM 02-May-2019 / 15:58 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Urban Exposure Plc ("UEX" or the "Company") Results of AGM Urban Exposure Plc (AIM: UEX), a specialist residential development financier and asset manager is pleased to announce that at the Company's Annual General Meeting held earlier today, all Ordinary and Special resolutions put to the meeting were duly passed. For further information, please contact: Urban Exposure Plc +44 (0) 207 408 0022 Randeesh Sandhu, CEO Liberum Capital Limited (Nominated Adviser and Joint Corporate Broker) +44 (0) 203 100 2000 Neil Patel Gillian Martin Jonathan Wilkes- Green Louis Davies Jefferies International Limited (Joint Corporate Broker) +44 (0) 207 029 8000 Ed Matthews William Brown MHP Communications (Financial Public Relations) +44 (0) 203 128 8100 urbanexposure@mhpc.com Barnaby Fry Charlie Baker Patrick Hanrahan Sophia Samaras About Urban Exposure PLC Urban Exposure Plc (Aim: UEX) is a specialist residential development finance and asset manager that has been formed to provide finance for UK real estate development. The Group focuses on generating interest and fees from originating loans on its balance sheet, before moving the loans into asset management structures, from which origination and management fee income is generated from institutional investors. The Group therefore services two types of customer: borrowers and capital providers. For additional information, please visit Urban Exposure's website: www.urbanexposureplc.com and on twitter @UrbanExposureuk, LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/urban-exposure/ and Facebook: www.facebook.com/UrbanExposureUK/ ISIN: GB00BFNSQ303 Category Code: AGM TIDM: UEX LEI Code: 213800Q7WLHGIHUFBT43 Sequence No.: 8498 EQS News ID: 806695 End of Announcement EQS News Service

