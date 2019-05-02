CSPs Offer Nimble Business Central Office 365 Bundles To Organizations Seeking True 360-Degree View of Relationships Without the Price or Complexity of Enterprise CRMs

Nimble - the Simple, Smart CRM for Office 365 today announced two-way contact data synchronization and automated data enrichment for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, Office 365, and other business data sources. A fast-growing network of CSPs worldwide are reselling Nimble as both a simple CRM for Business Central and an onramp to more sophisticated systems.

"It's hard to truly understand your customers, partners, and suppliers when your CRM is broken, and critical relationship data and conversations are siloed in Business Central, Office 365, and other front- and back-office systems across the organization," said Nimble CEO Jon Ferrara. "Microsoft users love using Nimble because our automated, instantaneous insights enable workgroups to become smarter about managing relationships across front- and back-end systems wherever they're working."

A company-wide relationship management platform for Business Central customers

Nimble and PieSync provide a complete view of every business relationship within the company, gathering contact data from Business Central, Office 365, and any number of siloed data sources into a single system. AI and automation build, enrich, update, and sync customer records, freeing users from spending endless amounts of time manually keying in or migrating data. Ease of use and universal accessibility help drive an average 80% Nimble user adoption rate, according to verified user reviews on G2 Crowd.

"Nimble powered business data, combined with Dynamics Business Central business management capabilities, is a huge step forward for smart businesses that want to use their data as a competitive advantage," said Eamon Moore, CEO and co-founder of Hikari Data Solutions

A recent winner of Microsoft's CSP Partner of the Year Award, Eamon describes three primary use cases for Business Central customers using Nimble and its embedded PieSync integration:

Unlocking company and relationship data, as well as standard and custom fields from Business Central , allows sales and business development teams to follow up on key information or potential opportunities uncovered by the finance group and other back-office staff members.

Providing in-app access to a unified database of relationship data gathered from multiple systems, including Office 365 and more than 170 SaaS business apps. Access to unified knowledge saves time and eliminates the errors commonly associated with maintaining "multiple versions of the truth."

Enriched, 360-degree views of every Business Central relationship helps team members cultivate strategic, loyal relationships with key stakeholders within their day-to-day workflows.

"This 2-way synchronization not only saves time, but it also enriches the contacts' profiles with the information both tools gather," said Mattias Putman, Founder CTO of PieSync. "We built a solution that enables users to visualize certain financial details of their customers within Nimble. At the same time, the social insights gathered by the CRM are automatically available in Business Central

Nimble can either serve as a customer's simple CRM for Office 365, an integrated front/back-office solution, or a company-wide clearinghouse of relationship data across multiple cloud-based applications.

"Some of our clients that aren't ready for Dynamics 365 for Sales use Nimble as a simple-but-powerful contact relationship manager," said David Gersten, practice manager,Dynamic Consulting, LLC. "Having easy visibility to company and contact information, without having to duplicate entries manually between applications, will improve sales and vendor relationships for SMB customers using both of these offerings."

"While Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Sales is ideally suited for businesses that want an enterprise-class business management solution, we recommend Nimble for small teams that want an end-to-end solution with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central for its back office, saidRosalyn Arntzen, President and CEO of Amaxra."As customer needs evolve, Nimble integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Sales, enabling employees to access complete records for every contact, within appropriate workflows and everywhere they engage customers online."

Availability and Pricing

PieSync is available for two weeks at no cost on an unlimited basis; with the Nimble Business plan, 2,000 contacts can be kept in live sync at no additional cost on an ongoing basis. Upgrades for higher-volume data syncs are available starting at $9/month. Nimble Business --available starting at $19/user/month when purchased through a CSP -- provides a complete CRM for workgroups. The all-in-one contact management solution has marketing automation and sales enablement built into it.

Resources

Blog Post

Join the Nimble Business Central Integration Seminar on May 16th, at 10:00 am PT

ABOUT NIMBLE Nimble is the simple, smart CRM platform that Office 365 and G Suite users trust to find prospects, nurture relationships, and close more deals all without leaving their inbox. Thousands of people use Nimble to successfully nurture their personal and business relationships across email, social networks, and more than 160 SaaS business applications.

Nimble has been named "Market Leading CRM for Customer Satisfaction and Ease of Use" by many experts, including CRM Market Leader by G2 Crowd in Spring 2019 for the seventh consecutive year, CRM Watchlist Winner for three consecutive years, #1 Sales Intelligence Tool for Customer Satisfaction by G2 Crowd for the eighth consecutive time and users' choice award winner by Fit Small Business.

Nimble combines the strengths of traditional CRM, classic contact management, social media, sales intelligence, and marketing automation into one powerful relationship management platform that delivers valuable relationship insights everywhere you work. Try Nimble's 14-day free trial today, or learn more at Nimble.com.

Located in Santa Monica, Nimble is in the heart of the Southern California Silicon Beach tech community and was recently voted The Most Loved Santa Monica Tech Startup. For more information, visit http://www.nimble.com.

ABOUT PIESYNC

PieSync is the fastest growing two-way intelligent data synchronization platform for organizations that want to power their business by integrating their cloud apps. PieSync improves sales, marketing and service performance by easily and affordably connecting contact data without complexity across SaaS-based ecosystems and applications to guarantee relevance and reliability, every time. PieSync connects over 170 applications with new ones added every week and supports customers with greater than 20 employees across many industries. PieSync is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium. For more information please visit www.piesync.com.

