RESAAS Services Inc.: RESAAS Announces Partnership with eCommission to Launch Industry-First Advances on Referral Fees

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2019 / RESAAS Services Inc. (TSX-V: RSS, OTCQB: RSASF), a cloud-based technology platform for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce it has signed an Agreement with eCommission, the #1 provider of commission advance services to real estate professionals in the United States.

This industry-first allows agent-to-agent referral fees to be eligible for advances.

Under the terms of the Agreement, signed on April 17th 2019, eCommission will provide advances to agents conducting their referral business within the RESAAS platform. RESAAS shall be compensated for all advances generated from this relationship.

eCommission is the #1 provider of commission advance services to real estate professionals in the United States. It is the official supplier to COLDWELL BANKER, ERA, CENTURY 21, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOME SERVICES , NRT LLC, RE/MAX, KELLER WILLIAMS, EXIT Realty, BETTER HOMES AND GARDEN REAL ESTATE, SOTHEBY'S INTERNATIONAL REALTY, and works with hundreds of independent real estate brokerages.

"We've advanced well over a billion dollars of commissions on pending sales but until now, never had a platform through which to facilitate advances on referrals," said eCommission CEO, Sean Whaling. "Offering agents using RESAAS the option to advance their referral fees is a tremendous benefit; it will give them greater control over the timing of when they get paid while creating a system to help each other stay informed as to the status of the referral, instantly solving two age-old industry problems."

The number of agent-to-agent and broker-to-broker referrals posted continue to increase within RESAAS, providing substantial amounts of data and intelligence around referral patterns.

"eCommission is the industry leader when it comes to helping agents with their cash flow between transactions and closing. We are excited to work with them to provide an entirely new offering by leveraging the thriving referral experience RESAAS has grown," said RESAAS CEO, Tom Rossiter. "The long term value of RESAAS is corner-stoned by the large amounts of unique real estate data we are securely collecting. Referral data is some of the most sought after. Working with eCommission will provide further value to our agents that conduct business inside RESAAS."

RESAAS' entire membership of real estate agents now sits at over 460,000 worldwide. Over 400,000 reside in the United States, and will be eligible to make use of this partnership between eCommission and RESAAS.

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a cloud-based and blockchain technology platform that enables real estate brokerages, franchises and associations to bring real-time communication, new business opportunities and unique data to their agents on a global basis.

Visit www.resaas.com for more information.

