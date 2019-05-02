AM Best reports on developing trends and issues surrounding the relationship between data and risk management strategies in the May issue of Best's Review magazine. A key finding that emerged from the reporting is that every solution presents a new set of challenges that must be addressed in order for companies to leverage data profitably and ethically.

"Insurers have a clearer picture of risk than ever before as they shift from outdated, static data sources to real-time, dynamic information," said Patricia Vowinkel, executive editor. "However, this new wealth of nontraditional data brings its own set of concerns."

Topics addressed include:

Privacy and regulatory issues arising from collecting data through sources like black boxes in cars and smartphones (usually without the policyholder's knowledge);

The pros and cons of information collected from consumer and medical wearable devices; and

The potential of programmatic underwriting practices to shift underwriting from an art to a science and the dangers of overreliance on these tools.

