COBRA Firing Systems and Scott Smith Host First Inaugural COBRA-CON

Convention in Saratoga Springs, New York, Educates 300 Guests on Pyrotechnics

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2019 / COBRA Firing Systems, along with president and founder Scott Smith, were proud to host the first inaugural COBRA-CON event at the Saratoga Springs City Center. The event ran from Monday, April 22 through Wednesday, April 24, 2019, and had roughly 300 attendees.

In addition to educating backyard enthusiasts, display operators, and display companies on COBRA products specifically, the event focused on everything related to pyrotechnics and featured 40+ seminars, panels, and hands-on learning experiences.

Attendees learned show design, fusing, racking, and managing the setup of shows. Attendees were also able to sit in on seminars on topics including flame projectors, handling music royalties, articles of pyrotechnics, importing fireworks, purchasing wholesale equipment, and more.

Guests were also able to bring modules that needed updating or repairing, as COBRA Firing Systems employees were able to help.

On April 24, the convention ended with a literal "BANG" with a concluding event with firework demos and shows.

One attendee, George, says that as a "backyard" man with limited experience around professional shows, he was a bit intimidated at first, but found there was always something available for all levels of experience and everyone was welcome and helpful.

Another attendee, Jesse, says, "It was by far one of the best organized pyro events I have been to. Attendance was great, the seminars were packed, it drew a new demographic of people, and there was an aura of enthusiasm and energy everywhere. I can't wait for next year!"

Of the event, Founder Scott Smith says, "We were very pleased at the outcome of the event and look forward to next year, COBRA-CON 2020!"

About COBRA Firing Systems

From "backyard Joes" to professional shows, COBRA Firing Systems serves the pyrotechnics market with high quality, affordable, and expandable wireless systems. The company builds fireworks systems that support small, backyard barbeque firework shows and local theater shows to large scale pyromusicals, pyrotechnics for arena-sized concerts, weddings, sporting events, military exercise, etc. COBRA Firing Systems has served over 10,000 customers in over 100 countries.

About Scott Smith

Scott A Smith of Saratoga Springs, New York, is an electrical/computer systems engineer and pyro enthusiast. He founded COBRA Firing Systems in August 2009. Mr. Smith graduated from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 2001 with a dual degree in computer systems engineering and computer science. Prior to founding COBRA, Scott A Smith co-founded CORESense in 2001, where he continues to act as a Director of Support.

