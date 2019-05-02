Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2019) - Bayhorse Silver Inc. (TSXV: BHS) (the "Company" or "Bayhorse") is pleased to announce the appointment of, and welcomes, James Walker, B.Eng, MSc CEng., to the Board of Directors of the Company.

Mr. Walker has substantial experience with public companies as the CEO and Director of Lithium Energy Products, a TSX Venture Exchange listed company.

Mr. Walker brings to Bayhorse over thirteen years of engineering and project management experience in mechanical engineering, construction, manufacturing, engineering design, infrastructure, safety management, and nuclear engineering.

His professional experience includes; engineering project manager for the U.K. Ministry of Defence, responsible for engineering and construction projects totalling over $240M. He has worked in each Project Stage, from Concept through to Closure, including mechanical design, modelling, rigs, testing and problem solving.

Mr. Walker holds degrees in Mechanical Engineering, Mining Engineering and Nuclear Engineering as well as qualifications in Project Management and Accountancy and is a Chartered Engineer with the IMechE, registered as a Project Manager Professional with the APM and registered with APEGA as an Engineer.

Dr. Clay Conway, P.Geol, a long time Director of the Company, has expressed his desire to retire from the Bayhorse Board of Directors.

Bayhorse CEO, Graeme O'Neill, states, "As we welcome James to the Bayhorse team, I have ever so reluctantly agreed to Clay's request, as he has been the consummate professional during his time as a Director and the Company's senior geological consultant and QP. Dr Conway's diligence, considered geological experience, and unfailing sense of humor, he brought to the Company, and a good friend, will be sorely missed by us all."

In his response Dr. Conways states, "It has been my pleasure working with the Bayhorse team, helping to bring the Bayhorse Silver Mine to an operational status, and with James coming onto the board, I can happily pass the Director's torch on to such a capable replacement, and spend more time tending to my grandchildren, and garden. I wish the Bayhorse team good fortune going forward."





20 Year Daily Gold/Silver Ratio

To view an enhanced version of 20 Year Daily Gold/Silver Ratio, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5015/44505_c0dfc87114888993_007full.jpg

The Company notes that the silver to gold ratio, that has now been over 80:1 for over a year, has just reached an unprecedented, jaw dropping ratio of 87:1 It now takes 87 ounces of silver to buy one ounce of gold, a ratio that has not been seen in over 25 years. Price always reverts to the mean. It may not happen tomorrow, but when it does, we believe that it will first rapidly overshoot below the mean, possibly below 50:1, as has shown in the 20 year chart. When any shopper sees something they can use so deeply discounted, they back up the truck. In our opinion, silver investors will benefit greatly if they also grit their teeth, back up the truck, and get as much silver as they can get while it is at bargain basement prices.

This News Release has been prepared on behalf of the Bayhorse Silver Inc. Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its contents.

On Behalf of the Board.

Graeme O'Neill, CEO

604-684-3394

Bayhorse Silver Inc., a junior exploration company, has earned 100% interest in the historic Bayhorse Silver Mine Oregon, USA. and has optioned the Brandywine, precious metals rich, volcanogenic massive sulphide property located in BC, Canada. The Company has an experienced management and technical team with extensive exploration and mining expertise.

