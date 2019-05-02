Citycon Oyj: Change in Company's Own Shares

HELSINKI, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
CITYCON OYJ
Stock Exchange Announcement
02.05.2019 at 18:35 hrs
REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES
Date:
Exchange transaction:
Buy
Share class
CTY1S
Amount, shares
7 318
Average price/share, EUR
9,127
Total price, EUR
66 791,39
The number of shares held by Citycon Corporation after
the completion of transactions: 60 702 shares.
On behalf of Citycon Corporation
EVLI BANK PLC
Lauri Vehkaluoto
Further Enquiries:
IR and Communications Director, Mikko Pohjala
Tel. +358-40-838-0709
mikko.pohjala@citycon.com
