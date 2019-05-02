sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 02.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

9,11 Euro		+0,035
+0,39 %
WKN: A2PFV6 ISIN: FI4000369947 Ticker-Symbol: TY2B 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CITYCON OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CITYCON OYJ 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
02.05.2019 | 17:58
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Citycon Oyj: Change in Company's Own Shares

HELSINKI, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

CITYCON OYJ

Stock Exchange Announcement

02.05.2019 at 18:35 hrs




REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES




Date:


02.05.2019

Exchange transaction:

Buy



Share class

CTY1S

Amount, shares

7 318

Average price/share, EUR

9,127

Total price, EUR

66 791,39



The number of shares held by Citycon Corporation after

the completion of transactions: 60 702 shares.



On behalf of Citycon Corporation




EVLI BANK PLC






Lauri Vehkaluoto




Further Enquiries:




IR and Communications Director, Mikko Pohjala

Tel. +358-40-838-0709


mikko.pohjala@citycon.com


This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/change-in-company-s-own-shares,c2801939

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/13399/2801939/a2777e0fa44286bc.xlsx

CTY1S FH 02 05 2019


© 2019 PR Newswire