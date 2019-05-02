Citycon Oyj: Change in Company's Own Shares

HELSINKI, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

CITYCON OYJ Stock Exchange Announcement





02.05.2019 at 18:35 hrs





REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES





Date:

02.05.2019 Exchange transaction: Buy



Share class CTY1S Amount, shares 7 318 Average price/share, EUR 9,127 Total price, EUR 66 791,39



The number of shares held by Citycon Corporation after the completion of transactions: 60 702 shares.



On behalf of Citycon Corporation





EVLI BANK PLC









Lauri Vehkaluoto





Further Enquiries:





IR and Communications Director, Mikko Pohjala Tel. +358-40-838-0709

mikko.pohjala@citycon.com



